Congress Votes on Motion to Vacate the Chair Against Speaker Kevin McCarthy After Motion to Table Vote FAILS

The House of Representatives is set to vote on Rep. Matt Gaetz’s (R-FL) motion to Vacate the Chair of Speaker against Kevin McCarthy any moment this afternoon.

The Gateway Pundit reported earlier that Congressman Matt Gaetz’s (R-FL) Motion to Vacate the Chair against House Speaker Kevin McCarthy will reportedly be voted on today during house proceedings. Watch the rest of today’s proceedings live here:

WATCH LIVE: Coverage of House of Representatives Proceedings – House Expected to Vote on Motion to Vacate Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s Chair TODAY!

As The Gateway Pundit reported in the late morning, McCarthy expressed concern, saying, “If five Republicans go with Democrats, then I’m out.”

Gaetz threatened to remove Speaker McCarthy last month for being “out of compliance” with the agreement that allowed him to assume his role, not holding the Bidens accountable, and advancing Biden’s inflationary spending, among other things. “Here we are, eight months later, and we haven’t even sent the first subpoena to Hunter Biden,” Gaetz said one week ago on the House floor before calling McCarthy’s announcement of an impeachment inquiry a “rushed and somewhat rattled performance.”

Gaetz even drafted a sweeping subpoena for records that will further reveal Hunter and Joe Biden’s illicit conduct for McCarthy to sign, but he has not.

During yesterday’s House proceedings, Congressman Matt Gaetz officially filed his highly-anticipated Motion to Vacate the Chair against Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

The Gateway Pundit will provide updates on this crucial House vote!

Members took fifteen minutes to vote on a motion to Table Gaetz’s Motion to Vacate.

UPDATE: Motion to Table FAILS 208-218. The Motion to Vacate will be voted on:

House members debated the motion to remove Speaker McCarthy from his chair for one hour. At least five Republicans are expected to vote yes to remove McCarthy.

At 4:02 pm ET, the  House ordered a roll call vote on the motion.

Watch the vote live below:

