WATCH LIVE: Coverage of House of Representatives Proceedings – House Expected to Vote on Motion to Vacate Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s Chair TODAY!

Congressman Matt Gaetz’s (R-FL) Motion to Vacate the Chair against House Speaker Kevin McCarthy will reportedly be voted on today during house proceedings.

Gaetz threatened to remove Speaker McCarthy last month for being “out of compliance” with the agreement that allowed him to assume his role, not holding the Bidens accountable, and advancing Biden’s inflationary spending, among other things. “Here we are, eight months later, and we haven’t even sent the first subpoena to Hunter Biden,” Gaetz said one week ago on the House floor before calling McCarthy’s announcement of an impeachment inquiry a “rushed and somewhat rattled performance.”

Gaetz even drafted a sweeping subpoena for records that will further reveal Hunter and Joe Biden’s illicit conduct for McCarthy to sign, but he has not.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, during yesterday’s House proceedings, Congressman Matt Gaetz officially filed his highly-anticipated Motion to Vacate the Chair against Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

House leadership is expected to schedule the vote between now and Wednesday or Thursday, according to US Capitol sources. However, according to reporter Jake Sherman, McCarthy says he will bring the Motion to the floor today during the first vote series. It is not clear what time the vote will allegedly happen.

🚨BREAKING … MCCARTHY SAID HE WILL BRING THE MOTION TO VACATE VOTE UP IN THE FIRST VOTE SERIES — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) October 3, 2023

Watch today’s proceedings live beginning at 10 am ET below:

UPDATE: At 11:15 am, the Chair declared the House in recess until approximately 12 pm.

12:59 pm: The House goes into temporary recess again.

The Gateway Pundit will provide updates on today’s congressional proceedings.