JUST IN: Rep. Matt Gaetz Drafts Subpoena for Hunter Biden’s Records and Deposition, Calls on Kevin McCarthy to Sign it: “Millions of Americans Are Wondering if You’re Serious”

Representative Matt Gaetz (R-FL) slammed House Speaker Kevin McCarthy again Tuesday morning for his “eight months of inaction” on Joe Biden and the Biden Crime Family.

Gaetz further called on McCarthy to sign a subpoena for Hunter Biden that he took the initiative to draft.

The subpoena orders Hunter to testify under oath and produce records such as documents, contracts, agreements, and financial records from his shady business dealings; communications with Joe Biden, domestic and foreign business partners; and what appears to be records pertaining to secret global phone lines and email pseudonyms used by then-Vice President Joe Biden to communicate with Hunter and their business partners. Hunter must produce all relevant documents from January 2008 to the present.

The Gateway Pundit reported last Tuesday that Gaetz threatened to remove Speaker McCarthy for being out of compliance with the agreement that allowed him to assume his role, not holding the Bidens accountable, and advancing Biden’s inflationary spending, among other things. “Here we are, eight months later, and we haven’t even sent the first subpoena to Hunter Biden,” Gaetz said one week ago on the House floor before calling McCarthy’s announcement of an impeachment inquiry a “rushed and somewhat rattled performance.”

Trump Save America Attorney Christina Bobb recently told The Gateway Pundit that she agrees with Matt Gaetz, and there should be a vote to remove Kevin McCarthy to at least be transparent and show “which members of Congress stand where.” Watch the full exclusive interview.

Matt Gaetz put McCarthy on notice again today, saying, “@SpeakerMcCarthy after eight months of inaction, I have taken the liberty of drafting a subpoena to Hunter Biden. It simply requires your date and signature. Millions of Americans are wondering if you’re serious.”

In a recent interview with Fox, Maria Bartiromo said to McCarthy, “Don Jr. Spent 20 hours. they didn’t have any evidence, and yet they brought him in. They questioned him. How come you haven’t brought in Hunter Biden?” and he responded with a bogus excuse, claiming that it’s still not the “appropriate time,” and they need more evidence.

Read Gaetz’s full subpoena below:

September 19, 2023 To: Robert Hunter Biden Dear Mr. Biden: In accordance with the House of Representatives’ duty to investigate President Joseph R. Biden Jr.’s alleged bribery and other high crimes and misdemeanors, and in the furtherance of this House’s impeachment inquiry, please find and comply with this lawful subpoena. This subpoena hereby orders the production of relevant documentary material as set forth on the attached schedule, followed by your participation in one or more days of deposition testimony. The deposition will be under oath and will be led by the professional staff of the Judiciary Committee as well as members. As with all witnesses who are required to appear before the Judiciary Committee, you may raise any relevant privilege objections to specific questions asked during your deposition. If you intend to invoke your Fifth Amendment rights against self-incrimination for your testimony, please so inform the Judiciary Committee Likewise, for any document described in the schedule, you may make relevant objections in a privilege log, which shall be produced to the Judiciary Committee by the subpoena return date. Any privilege assertions should be made with accompanying information sufficient to allow an informed assessment of the validity of the asserted privilege. The attached schedule is focused on records in your custody and control that are uniquely positioned to provide to the Judiciary Committee in light of your role in President Biden’s alleged bribery and other high crimes and misdemeanors. Please respond at your earliest convenience. The United States House of Representatives looks forward to your cooperation with this subpoena. Sincerely, KEVIN McCARTHY

Speaker of the House Schedule In accordance with the attached definitions and instructions, you Hunter Biden, are hereby required to produce all documents and communications in your possession, custody, or control – including any such documents or communications stored or located in personal accounts, on personal devices (e.g., personal computers, cellular phones, tablets, etc.) and/or on personal applications (e.g., email accounts, contact lists, calendar entries, etc.) and excluding copies of public media accounts unless you have altered such copies to reflect your thoughts and impressions – relating or referring in any way to the following items:

All email correspondence, including sent and received emails, attachments, and metadata, between Hunter Biden and Joe Biden from January 2008 to present. All email correspondence, including sent and received emails, attachments, and metadata, between Hunter Biden and domestic and foreign business partners from January 2008 to present. All text messages and multimedia messages (e.g., photos, videos) sent or received by Hunter Biden on any mobile device or application that pertain to his contact with Joe Biden from January 2008 to present. All text messages and multimedia messages (e.g., photos, videos) sent or received by Hunter Biden on any mobile device or application that pertain to his contact with domestic and foreign business partners from January 2008 to present. All records of phone calls, call logs, and call details, including but not limited to date, time, duration, and participants, involving Hunter Biden and Joe Biden from January 2008 to present. All documents, contracts, agreements, financial records, and communications related to domestic business partnerships or ventures in which Hunter Biden was involved from January 2008 to present. All documents, contracts, agreements, financial records, and communications related to foreign business partnerships or ventures in which Hunter Biden was involved from January 2008 to present. Any and all records, reports, or documents relating to Hunter Biden's ownership or involvement in any computer, phone, or application used to communicate with Joe Biden and domestic and foreign business partners during the specified time frame. All records of applications or software used by Hunter Biden for communication purposes with Joe Biden and domestic and foreign business partners from January 2008 to present, including but not limited to messaging apps, email clients, and social media platforms. Any other documents, records, or information related to Hunter Biden's contact with Joe Biden and domestic and foreign business partners during the period of January 2008 to present.

