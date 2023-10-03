Kevin McCarthy Expresses Concern Over Potential Ouster, Admits Only a Few GOP Needed to Side with Democrats: “If Five Republicans Go with Democrats, Then I’m Out” (VIDEO)

Congressman Matt Gaetz (R-FL) high-stakes Motion to Vacate the Chair against current House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is set to be voted today during House proceedings. This development comes after weeks of Gaetz accusing McCarthy of falling short on multiple fronts, from failing to hold the Bidens accountable to advancing Biden’s inflationary policies.

The Florida Congressman minced no words in expressing his dissatisfaction, saying, “Here we are, eight months later, and we haven’t even sent the first subpoena to Hunter Biden.” He went on to describe McCarthy’s impeachment inquiry announcement as a “rushed and somewhat rattled performance.”

Gaetz even drafted a sweeping subpoena for records that will further reveal Hunter and Joe Biden’s illicit conduct for McCarthy to sign, but he has not.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, during yesterday’s House proceedings, Congressman Matt Gaetz officially filed his highly-anticipated Motion to Vacate the Chair against Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

“Declaring the office of Speaker of the House of Representatives to be vacant. Resolved that the Speaker of the House of Representatives is hereby declared to be vacant,” Gaetz said.

During his media address following the filing, Gaetz’s words were searing. “If there’s a deal made with Democrats, the only deal is to make one with McCarthy. Because I’m not offering anything and won’t offer anything,” Gaetz emphatically stated.

He further elaborated on his disapproval of McCarthy’s leadership, declaring, “If the Democrats want to own Kevin McCarthy, they can have him. Because one thing I’m at peace with is when we stand here a week from now, I won’t own Kevin McCarthy anymore. He won’t belong to me. So if the Democrats want to adopt him, they can adopt him.”

Kevin McCarthy is in a challenging spot, to say the least. A mere handful of votes could determine his political fate. In a recent exchange with reporters, McCarthy admitted that his job is at risk.

When asked if he would need Democratic support to hold onto his leadership role, he responded, “No. If five Republicans go with Democrats, then I’m out.” A reporter noted that such an outcome “sounds likely,” to which McCarthy replied, “Probably so.”

WATCH:

JUST IN: Speaker Kevin McCarthy appears worried about the chance he will be ousted as House speaker, says only a few Republicans will need to side with Democrats. Reporter: “Do you need [Democrats] help to remain in leadership?” McCarthy: “No. If five Republicans go with… pic.twitter.com/KB6VLDHOWs — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 3, 2023

However, when asked if he is confident he will hold onto his leadership position, McCarthy said, I’m confident I’ll hold on.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy says he's confident he will hold onto his leadership position as he gets ready to bring a vote up to remove him on Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/8P4us0X5F5 — The Associated Press (@AP) October 3, 2023

Rep. Tim Burchett (R-TN) announced on X that he will vote to remove Kevin McCarthy as House Speaker.

My decision on Motion to Vacate and how I came to it. pic.twitter.com/kePHTSHUlw — Tim Burchett (@timburchett) October 3, 2023

Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) also said, “He cannot remain Speaker.”