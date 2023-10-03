Kevin McCarthy Expresses Concern Over Potential Ouster, Admits Only a Few GOP Needed to Side with Democrats: “If Five Republicans Go with Democrats, Then I’m Out” (VIDEO)

by

Congressman Matt Gaetz (R-FL) high-stakes Motion to Vacate the Chair against current House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is set to be voted today during House proceedings. This development comes after weeks of Gaetz accusing McCarthy of falling short on multiple fronts, from failing to hold the Bidens accountable to advancing Biden’s inflationary policies.

The Florida Congressman minced no words in expressing his dissatisfaction, saying, “Here we are, eight months later, and we haven’t even sent the first subpoena to Hunter Biden.” He went on to describe McCarthy’s impeachment inquiry announcement as a “rushed and somewhat rattled performance.”

Gaetz even drafted a sweeping subpoena for records that will further reveal Hunter and Joe Biden’s illicit conduct for McCarthy to sign, but he has not.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, during yesterday’s House proceedings, Congressman Matt Gaetz officially filed his highly-anticipated Motion to Vacate the Chair against Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

“Declaring the office of Speaker of the House of Representatives to be vacant. Resolved that the Speaker of the House of Representatives is hereby declared to be vacant,” Gaetz said.

During his media address following the filing, Gaetz’s words were searing. “If there’s a deal made with Democrats, the only deal is to make one with McCarthy. Because I’m not offering anything and won’t offer anything,” Gaetz emphatically stated.

He further elaborated on his disapproval of McCarthy’s leadership, declaring, “If the Democrats want to own Kevin McCarthy, they can have him. Because one thing I’m at peace with is when we stand here a week from now, I won’t own Kevin McCarthy anymore. He won’t belong to me. So if the Democrats want to adopt him, they can adopt him.”

Kevin McCarthy is in a challenging spot, to say the least. A mere handful of votes could determine his political fate. In a recent exchange with reporters, McCarthy admitted that his job is at risk.

When asked if he would need Democratic support to hold onto his leadership role, he responded, “No. If five Republicans go with Democrats, then I’m out.” A reporter noted that such an outcome “sounds likely,” to which McCarthy replied, “Probably so.”

WATCH:

However, when asked if he is confident he will hold onto his leadership position, McCarthy said, I’m confident I’ll hold on.

Rep. Tim Burchett (R-TN) announced on X that he will vote to remove Kevin McCarthy as House Speaker.

Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) also said, “He cannot remain Speaker.”

Photo of author
Jim Hᴏft
Jim Hᴏft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.

You can email Jim Hᴏft here, and read more of Jim Hᴏft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.