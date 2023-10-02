BREAKING: Rep. Matt Gaetz Files Motion to Vacate Chair Against Speaker McCarthy – McCarthy Responds!

by
CHIP SOMODEVILLA/GETTY IMAGES

Congressman Matt Gaetz on Monday officially filed the Motion to Vacate the Chair against Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

On Sunday Gaetz joined ABC’s This Week and CNN’s State of the Union following the vote last night by the US House of Representatives to avert a shutdown with a 45-Day Stop-Gap Resolution that did not fund Ukraine.

Gaetz told Jon Karl on ABC’s “This Week” that his plan to bring forward a House vote on Kevin McCarthy’s speakership.

Rep. Gaetz says this is an “exercise to show the American people who really governs you.” Adding, “I actually think Democrats are going to bail out Kevin McCarthy.”

On Monday Gaetz followed through on his promise and filed a motion to oust McCarthy from his speakership.

“Declaring the office of Speaker of the House of Representatives to be vacant. Resolved that the Speaker of the House of Representatives is hereby declared to be vacant,” Gaetz said.

There will be a vote on Gaetz’s motion within two legislative days after the resolution is properly noticed.

WATCH:

McCarthy responded: “Bring it on.”

Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

