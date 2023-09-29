HUGE: Lara Trump’s ‘I Won’t Back Down’ Cover Released Today With Massive Success – CENSORED by Apple, Spotify, and NYC Billboard! – LISTEN HERE

Lara Trump released her first song at midnight on Friday with Mailman Media’s new country music sub-label, First Class Records, and it is already doing very well on the charts.

Lara’s song gives Tom Petty’s hit ‘Won’t Back Down’ a country spin and will be released on September 29. The song is available HERE.

The song already had over 75,000 pre-saves and pre-orders before today. “This will likely be our best-performing record yet,” First Class Records President LJ Fino recently told The Gateway Pundit. The song already peaked at number 27 on iTunes for all genres.

However, Lara Trump told The Gateway Pundit in an exclusive interview that Apple Music and Spotify have “pretty clearly been shadow-banning me all day.”

As The Gateway Pundit reported, Fake News Newsweek attacked Lara, calling the song a “cheap move” against the family of the late Tom Petty, who previously threatened legal action against President Trump for using the song at his campaign rallies and made nasty accusations.

Mailman Media is the same production team that brought us ‘Justice for All,’ featuring Donald Trump and the J6 Choir. As The Gateway Pundit reported, the hit single reached number one on the Billboard Charts and iTunes.

The Gateway Pundit also reported that Kari Lake’s hit single with Mailman Media, ’81 Million Votes My Ass,’ appeared on multiple Billboard charts and hit number one on two Billboard charts. The song also reached number one on iTunes and number 3 on Amazon Music!

Their latest single with the Truth Bombers and The Radikals, featuring a parody of Eric Clapton’s hit ‘Cocaine,’ is available here.

As The Gateway Pundit exclusively reported, Lara Trump was in the recording studio recently working on her upcoming cover of Tom Petty’s ‘Won’t Back Down.’

Download the song here.

A billboard advertising Lara’s song in Times Square, New York City has also been scrubbed of the song’s information. This is a developing story.

The Gateway Pundit will provide updates on the censorship of Lara Trump’s ‘I Won’t Back Down’ cover track.

Listen to the full song below: