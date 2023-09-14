EXCLUSIVE: “That’s Donald Trump. He’s Not Backing Down” – Lara Trump Records Tom Petty ‘Won’t Back Down’ Cover Song to be Released September 29

President Trump’s daughter-in-law Lara Trump recorded vocals today for her upcoming cover of Tom Petty’s ‘Won’t Back Down,’ produced by First Class Records.

‘Won’t Back Down,’ Lara says, represents Donald Trump’s tenacity and courage, as well as the American people who are “fed up” and “fighting to keep this country.” But the song was the topic of controversy in recent years when Tom Petty’s family threatened legal action against the President for using the song at his campaign rallies.

NPR reported in 2020,

The family of the late American rock legend Tom Petty has sent a cease-and-desist letter to the Trump campaign after it blasted the song “I Won’t Back Down” at the president’s rally in Tulsa, Okla. In a statement posted to Petty’s Twitter account on Saturday, the family said the use of the song was “in no way authorized.” “Both the late Tom Petty and his family firmly stand against racism and discrimination of any kind,” the statement read. “Tom Petty would never want a song of his used for a campaign of hate. He liked to bring people together.”

Lara’s song gives Tom Petty’s hit a country spin and is expected to be released on September 29 under Mailman Media’s new country music sub-label First Class Records. Presales will be available on September 22.

This is sure to be another hit!

Lara sings and plays the piano on the track.

Mailman Media is the same production team that brought us ‘Justice for All,’ featuring Donald Trump and the J6 Choir. As The Gateway Pundit reported, the hit single reached number one on the Billboard Charts and iTunes.

The Gateway Pundit also reported that Kari Lake’s hit single with Mailman Media, ’81 Million Votes My Ass,’ appeared on multiple Billboard charts and hit number one on two Billboard charts. The song also reached number one on iTunes and number 3 on Amazon Music!

Their latest single with the Truth Bombers and The Radikals, featuring a parody of Eric Clapton’s hit ‘Cocaine,’ is available here.

Label President LJ Fino told The Gateway Pundit, “Lara recorded a beautiful performance of a great song, and I hope music fans agree.” He continued, “This song and Lara’s recording of it is incredibly emblematic of President Trump’s movement, and I think Lara did it tremendous JUSTICE.”

When asked for his expectations on the release, Fino said, “With country reigning supreme in the music industry at the moment, I expect this record to top multiple Billboard Charts and resonate with the American public, similar to Oliver Anthony’s ‘Rich Men North of Richmond,’ Luke Combs’ Country version of ‘Fast Car’ and Jason Aldean’s ‘Try That in a Small Town.'”

Lara Trump spoke to The Gateway Pundit correspondent Jordan Conradson about the song on Thursday after recording vocals and piano. The Petty family apparently went so far as to report an Instagram post by Lara, quoting the song’s lyrics, after President Trump’s indictment by corrupt Soros-funded DA Alvin Bragg.

Trump: After the first indictment, I posted a photo of my father-in-law, and I was like, “What can I caption this?” What do I say about what’s going on? Because this is absolutely insane, the stuff that’s happening in our country. And I was like, there’s got to be like a song that fits into this. And this song popped in my head, the lyrics to it especially, “You can stand me up at the gates of hell, and I won’t back down”—that’s Donald Trump. He’s not backing down. He’s not stopping. If the goal is to stop him, it’s never going to work. And so I wrote the lyrics out to I Won’t Back Down under my post, 150,000 people or something liked it, and then like four weeks later, I got this notice, your post has been removed… basically, I assumed the petty family it was like, we’re not Trump fans, and the fact that these lyrics were written underneath, we got to take that down and cut her off. And so whenever we were chatting about it, I was like, I know what song we’re gonna do. I feel like it’s very representative, too, of how a lot of people feel right now. People are just kind of fed up. Conradson: It’s like “Never Surrender.” Is this your message for the Petty family? Trump: I don’t think about the Petty family at all. I think this is a message to the country that we can’t back down. We can’t stop fighting for this country. I think that there certainly are people who would rather us just kind of lay down, and take it, and let this country kind of fade off into the sunset. But I think that there are millions of Americans who are fighting to keep this country, the country they grew up in for their kids, like me. That’s what I want for my kids one day. So I think the song can mean a lot of things to a lot of people. I got no message for the Petty family because I don’t even think about them. Trending: Oliver Anthony Concert Canceled After Furious Singer Sees Ticket Prices: ‘I Had to Pull Off on the Side of the Road’ Conradson: What are your thoughts on President Trump’s persecution? Trump: It’s unprecedented. We’ve never seen something like this in this country, and I think It’s very frightening, It is very dystopian, it’s very communist and authoritarian in its nature, and I think whenever people, even people who don’t necessarily like my father in law, see what is being done to him, the way that one man is being targeted, and every system is being weaponized against him, I think that’s a very scary place for a lot of Americans to look and see because today it’s Donald Trump, but tomorrow, it could be you. If the establishment, if the government, if those in charge decide that they’re unhappy with you, what can happen to you? It’s so obvious what they’re doing, and that’s even more frightening, I think; they’re not even trying to hide it at this point. And I’ll tell you, from my perspective, as a family member, as someone who knows everything that our family has gone through, my father-in-law has gone through, why he wanted to run for President in the first place, he really learned a lot in Washington, DC he exposed a lot of people. I don’t think the establishment folks like that. I don’t think they like a guy coming in who they can’t control, who really does what he thinks is best, regardless of how it impacts the swamp, so to speak. And I think it’s become pretty clear to Americans all across this country, against some of them who didn’t even vote for him, that this is being done because he is a threat to the way things have run in Washington DC for a long time. And I think a lot of people feel like really the only way they get themselves out of this and our country digs itself out of this is that they have to elect him back in as the 47th President.

The Gateway Pundit will provide updates on the song’s release.