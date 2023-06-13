HUGE UPDATE: Kari Lake’s “81 Million Votes My Ass” Hits #2 on Billboard’s Alternative Rock Chart, #7 on Billboard’s Rock Chart, #3 on Amazon, and NUMBER ONE On iTunes

Kari Lake’s new song with The Truth Bombers and Mailman Media, “81 Million Votes My Ass,” landed at the top of three more music charts this morning, less than two weeks after its release.

Lake’s first music single with the Truth Bombers, “81 Million Votes My Ass,” produced by Mailman Media, was released at midnight on Friday, June 2. The song is already a hit!

Mailman Media is the same production team that brought us “Justice for All,” featuring Donald Trump and the J6 Choir. As The Gateway Pundit reported, the hit single reached number one on the Billboard Charts and iTunes.

The Gateway Pundit reported this morning that the new hit single with Kari Lake and The Truth Bombers is smashing the charts with a new spot at number one on iTunes!

Now, The Gateway Pundit has discovered that the song landed a high position on three more music charts. Americans are sick of woke garbage music.

Number 3 on Amazon’s Best Sellers:

Number 2 on Billboard’s Alternative Digital Song Sales chart:

Number 7 on Billboard’s Rock Digital Song Sales chart:

Mailman Media Head of Recorded Music Operations LJ Fino told The Gateway Pundit, “The record is having a strong second week. I anticipate it will chart higher next week.” Billboard’s Hot 100 song chart, which ranks the most popular songs in all genres, “is a strong possibility,” said LJ.

Mailman Media and Kari Lake also released a new music video for the hit song. The hilarious must-see clip showcases Joe Biden’s blunders, his corrupt family, and their acquaintances to the tune of “81 Million Votes My Ass.”

The Gateway Pundit will continue to provide updates on the success of this new song.