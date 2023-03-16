NUMBER ONE ON iTunes!… Singer Natasha Owens Joins Steve Bannon to Discuss Her Latest Hit – “Trump Won and You Know It” (VIDEO)

Singer Natasha Owens joined Steve Bannon on The War Room on Thursday morning. Natasha released her latest single, “Trump Won and You Know It” and it is soaring up the music charts.

Natasha told Steve her patriotic hit is available on iTunes. “Trump Won and You Know It” was number one this morning on the pop charts and number two on iTunes. She hopes it will reach the number one spot before Friday!

Natasha told Steve Bannon she hopes to be on Trump’s rally schedule, “Because I would love, love, love to introduce this song to all of his fans at his rallies.”

UPDATE– The song is now NUMBER ONE on iTunes!

Award-winning Christian music artist Natasha Owens recently released her powerful new anthem titled, “Trump Won.”

Already the single has over 1 million views on social media including 155,000 on YouTube. And it is yet to be labeled with a warning for viewers.

Natasha’s latest release highlights the popular belief that the 2020 election was stolen and Joe Biden is an imposter. Natasha mixed her belief with a catchy tune. You will love it.

It is not clear yet how the FBI and deep state will react to Natasha’s forbidden speech. But for now it is climbing the charts on iTunes!

(The video may still be loading – Rumble is slow loading today.)