NEW: MORE EVIDENCE Shows Voting Machines Were Secretly Reprogrammed and Fraudulently Certified in Maricopa County, AZ – Kari Lake Responds to This Latest Finding

Kari Lake’s team released even more evidence today that voting machines were secretly reprogrammed and fraudulently certified before the 2022 Election in Maricopa County.

Kari Lake said this is “just one of many discoveries,” and there is “more to come” on the Election Day machine failures. This bombshell evidence was dismissed before Kari Lake’s trial last month.

The Gateway Pundit has reported extensively on Kari Lake’s fight against the stolen Arizona Midterm election and her recent trial on signature verification fraud after the Arizona Supreme Court remanded the claim.

During the trial, Kari Lake attorney Kurt Olsen told the Court, “11 of the signature verification workers approved 170k signatures at a rate of less than 0 and 2.99 seconds with a 99.97% approval rating.” Later, in closing argument, Olsen revealed that “there were approximately 274,000 ballot signatures compared and verified in less than three seconds.”

Despite the massive evidence of fraud in the Midterm Election and sham signature verification, Judge Peter A. Thompson again ruled in favor of the Defendants, claiming that “level one and level two signature review did take place in some fashion.”

Lake’s attorneys filed a Notice of Appeal last week against Judge Peter Thompson’s recent rulings, and they plan to take their challenge all the way to the United States Supreme Court. They will appeal Thompson’s ruling dismissing her case and previous rulings, including Thompson’s May 15th Under Advisement Ruling denying her from presenting this new evidence regarding tabulator failures on Election Day.

As revealed by new evidence and footage, none of the 446 vote center tabulators used on election day were tested by the Secretary of State or Maricopa County during Logic and Accuracy testing on October 11th. A test using only five “spare” tabulators that were not used on election day “was the only metric to ensure all election day ballots could be cast, counted, and reported accurately.” Clay Parikh told us, “They ignored 446 vote center tabulators that were used in the election. They had the wrong programming on them, which means they were misconfigured.”

In the video, on October 14th, these reprogrammed machines can be seen jamming as employees test them, just as they did on Election Day. Still, the County claims this testing was not done in secret, despite no public warning, oversight, or media presence. They also claim that it was not “testing.” Parikh told The Gateway Pundit that it was testing, and if it wasn’t testing, then “there’s no reason to run ballots.”

The Gateway Pundit reported on an interview with cybersecurity expert Clay Parikh, where he dove into the reconfiguration and fraudulent certification of machines that were used in Logic and Accuracy testing but not in the election.

The image from Maricopa County’s October 11th Logic and Accuracy testing and public records requested data shows that “spare” tabulators, tested on October 11th, were not used in the election. Instead, the County used machines that were reprogrammed to fail thousands of Republican voters who turned out 3:1 on election Day.

The Plot Thickens On 10/11/22, Maricopa County logic & accuracy tested just FIVE spare tabulators for their dog & pony show THESE machines were FRAUDULENTLY certified The tabulators that WERE used were secretly REPROGRAMMED from 10/14-18 59% would fail on Election Day

In a subsequent tweet, Kari Lake said, “This is just one of the MANY discoveries we’ve made about Maricopa County’s smoke and mirrors approach to running YOUR elections. More to come.”

The Gateway Pundit will continue to provide updates on the evidence presented by Kari Lake’s team and her appeal process.