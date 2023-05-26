WATCH: FRAUD! Maricopa County Signature Reviewer Approves 30 Signatures in 30 Seconds

Another video shows a level one Maricopa County signature review employee verifying 2022 ballot affidavit envelope signatures in about one second per signature.

In Lake’s December trial, Katie Hobbs’ attorneys claimed that ballots didn’t need to have chain of custody documentation because “every ballot received by Maricopa County is processed, checked against the voter registration record to make sure the person hasn’t already voted, and then verified by a multi-level signature review process.” However, their “multi-level” process clearly does not work.

The Gateway Pundit recently reported on video footage of the same Maricopa County signature reviewer clicking through signature checks and approving them in less than two seconds each. This footage was presented by Lake’s attorneys at trial.

Another video estimates that this individual approved over 5,600 signatures in one two-hour period alone.

Below, he can be seen verifying 30 signatures in 30 seconds after appearing to wake up from a nap.

The person in those videos — and the video below — “verified” almost 27,000 signatures alone, which is 10,000 more than the margin of victory. He is just one of many employees who verified tens of thousands of signatures in seconds each without comparing them to the signature on file.

Maricopa County Election Director Rey Valenzuela testified that this individual was “removed from the process,” and County attorney Tom Liddy also made this representation. However, the evidence proves that he was not removed from the process but continued in his role until the last day.

Kari Lake attorney Kurt Olsen told the Court, “11 of the signature verification workers approved 170k signatures at a rate of less than 0 and 2.99 seconds with a 99.97% approval rating.” additionally, Olsen stated, “there were approximately 274,000 ballot signatures compared and verified in less than three seconds.”

However, as The Gateway Pundit reported, on Monday, Thompson again ruled in favor of Defendants, claiming that “level one and level two signature review did take place in some fashion.”

In a Motion for Sanctions against Kari Lake on Wednesday, the findings of hundreds of thousands of signatures impossibly verified in mere seconds each went undisputed by Maricopa County because their own log file data proves this. They know it’s true!

The Gateway Pundit reported that Kari Lake announced during a press conference that she will appeal Thompson’s bogus ruling all the way to the US Supreme Court.

Watch below:

The video uses an image of sleepy Mr. Magoo to hide the individual’s identity and troll the County for hiring such careless individuals. After waking up from a nap, rubbing his eyes, and having a drink, the signature reviewer goes into rapid-fire mode and blasts through 30 signatures at record speed.

The person next to him can be seen scrolling through signatures, as they were trained to do, to find a match and verify only a few signatures in the same amount of time.

Via We The People USA Alliance on Youtube: