Cyber Security Expert Clay Parikh Discusses Secret Machine Testing, Says “There Will Be MORE Videos Released” Exposing Election Fraud in Maricopa County In EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity expert Clay Parikh recently joined The Gateway Pundit for an interview to speak about the Kari Lake lawsuit and new video evidence of illegal machine configurations that led to wide-scale voting machine failures on Election Day in Maricopa County, Arizona.

Parikh is a former voting machine tester and certified ethical hacker. Recall that Parikh testified under oath in Kari Lake’s first trial that he inspected a sample of ballots, and it was “easily identifiable” that nearly half of them were printed with a 19-inch ballot image on 20-inch paper. He also stated that this could not have happened accidentally or by coincidence, and this caused Election Day tabulators across Maricopa County to fail and create extremely long wait times for Election Day voters.

We discussed this testimony and the opposing testimony by Maricopa County Election Director Scott Jarrett, who possibly perjured himself by lying about the ballot printer settings that caused tabulation failures and disenfranchised thousands of Election Day voters.

Former Arizona Supreme Court Justice Ruth McGregor’s election investigation report, which concluded that printing of misconfigured ballots was “random” and that “none of the technical people with whom we spoke could explain how or why that error occurred,” found “facts contradictory to what Maricopa County officials testified in court,” says Parikh. “It basically said that Scott Jarrett either perjured himself in court or he was totally lied to.”

It appears that the Lake team recently discovered the source of these errors.

The Gateway Pundit reported on new footage that shows Maricopa County employees reprogramming the voting machines on October 14th, 17th, and 18th, after their statutory Logic and Accuracy testing, so that 59% of them would fail when Republican voters came in to vote on Election Day in 2022.

In the video, on October 14th, these reprogrammed machines can be seen jamming as employees test them, just as they did on Election Day. Still, the County claims this testing was not done in secret, despite no public warning, oversight, or media presence. They also claim that it was not “testing.” Parikh told The Gateway Pundit that it was testing, and if it wasn’t testing, then “there’s no reason to run ballots.”

As The Gateway Pundit reported, Kari Lake told Steve Bannon last week that they have more footage coming out and will continue fighting the rigged election in court.

Lake’s attorneys have filed a Notice of Appeal against Judge Peter Thompson’s recent rulings, and they plan to take their challenge all the way to the United States Supreme Court.

This is why Katie Hobbs is terrified of questions about the election she oversaw as Secretary of State and rigged to be inserted into the Governor’s office. Last week, Hobbs ducked questions from The Gateway Pundit about the machine failures on election day and fraudulent signature verification, calling them “conspiracy theories” and claiming that it is not in her jurisdiction, despite her role in the election as Chief Election Officer for the State.

According to the Arizona Secretary of State’s webpage, “as part of elections administration, the office certifies: voting devices, election results, candidates and measures to the ballot, as well as the results of statewide elections.”

Katie Hobbs certified the voting equipment despite fraudulent testing that was conducted and changes to the firmware.

As revealed by new evidence and footage, none of the 446 vote center tabulators used on election day were tested by the Secretary of State or Maricopa County during Logic and Accuracy testing on October 11th. A test using only five tabulators that were not used on election day “was the only metric to ensure all election day ballots could be cast, counted, and reported accurately.” Clay Parikh told us, “They ignored 446 vote center tabulators that were used in the election. They had the wrong programming on them, which means they were misconfigured.”

The Arizona Elections Procedures Manual requires Counties to test “all of the county’s deployable voting equipment,” and the Secretary of State must “request that all central count equipment be made available for the L&A test” to “randomly” select a sample of equipment to test. It also requires elections officials to “utilize the actual election program for Election Day (not a copy).” When the County reprogrammed the machines after Logic and Accuracy testing, they violated the law.

The Elections Procedure Manual does allow “re-testing”. However, the EPM states, “re-testing may continue during the early voting period and through the day prior to the election” and requires public notice to be made.

Additionally, as The Gateway Pundit’s Brian Lupo reported, the tabulators had the wrong database and machine behavioral settings loaded, which caused warnings and mismatches to be displayed throughout Maricopa’s tabulators. Parikh said, “the only way that could be is if the expected program had been modified or changed.”

The Gateway Pundit correspondent Jordan Conradson discussed the newly discovered evidence of secret machine testing and reconfigurations that was dismissed before Lake’s second trial last month. Parikh also confirmed that more footage and evidence will be made public in the near future.

Watch below: