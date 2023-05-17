Kari Lake Trial Update: 274k Ballot Signatures Approved at LESS THAN 3 Seconds Each

Yesterday, The Gateway Pundit’s Jordan Conradson shared damning evidence of at least one Maricopa Co signature verifier simply clicking through signature checks significantly faster than their colleague seated next to them. In the video, you can see the ‘cyclic clicker’ blasting through images on their screen without even scrolling down as the computer next to them can be seen doing. Note that it is necessary to scroll down in order to see the signature to compare against.

The person in the video from that article “verified” almost 27,000 signatures alone, which is 10,000 more than the margin of victory. We found out today from the defense in cross examination that that individual was fired.

Now we found out during the opening statements that over 274k ballot signatures were approved in less than 3 second each. One individual had a 100% acceptance rate.

From Kari Lake’s attorney, Kurt Olsen: “11 of the signature verification workers approved 170k signatures at a rate of less than 0 and 2.99 seconds with a 99.97% approval rating.”

You can follow the trial LIVE here with special guest commentary from Seth Keshel and Kari Lake expert witness Clay Parikh and more to come!