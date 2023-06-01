JUST IN: “We Want to Take This Case to The United States Supreme Court” – Kari Lake Announces Appeal in Election Lawsuit – FILING INCLUDED (VIDEO)

Kari Lake announced last night during a rally that her attorneys just filed a Notice of Appeal in her election lawsuit against Maricopa County and Katie Hobbs’ fraudulent 2022 election.

Hundreds of Arizonans turned out on a Wednesday night to see Kari Lake and former ICE Director under President Trump, Tom Homan, speak at their “Defend America Rally.”

The Gateway Pundit has reported extensively on Kari Lake’s fight against the stolen Arizona Midterm election and her recent trial on signature verification fraud after the Arizona Supreme Court remanded the claim.

During the trial, Kari Lake attorney Kurt Olsen told the Court, “11 of the signature verification workers approved 170k signatures at a rate of less than 0 and 2.99 seconds with a 99.97% approval rating.” Later, in closing argument, Olsen revealed that “there were approximately 274,000 ballot signatures compared and verified in less than three seconds.”

Despite the massive evidence of fraud in the Midterm Election and sham signature verification, Judge Peter A. Thompson again ruled in favor of the Defendants, claiming that “level one and level two signature review did take place in some fashion.”

Kari Lake has said numerous times that she will fight her case all the way to the United States Supreme Court. Lake told the crowd last night, “We’re asking for an expedited review. We want to take this case to the United States Supreme Court.”

According to the filing, Lake will appeal Thompson’s recent ruling dismissing her case and previous rulings, including Thompson’s May 15 Under Advisement Ruling denying her from presenting new evidence regarding tabulator failures on Election Day.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, new evidence that was dismissed before trial shows Maricopa County employees engaging in the secret and illegal reconfiguration of voting machines after they were certified and before the election, causing voting machines to fail at 59% of voting locations targeting Republicans on Election Day.

In an interview before the rally with Real America’s Voice correspondent Ben Bergquam, Lake broke the news.

Lake: At some point, you throw your head back and laugh because it’s so ridiculous. There’s two things we have to stop; we’ve got to stop the machines, we have to stop the mail-in ballots. That is the way they are committing fraud, and frankly, we need to go back to election day. There’s a bunch of other things we can do. Our attorneys just filed a notice for appeal because of what we’ve discovered with the system log files which show that they did secretive testing on three different dates. And we now have the video to back that up. And that was not available to us because Maricopa County, the people who committed the crime against the people, held that information from us. Now we have the information, and that changes everything. And so we are filing a notice to appeal, and you’ll see more filings in the coming days. We are not stopping I will never back down. That election was stolen from the people, and there will be no way that I back down from that. I just wont because it’s wrong what happened. And I want these people, Stephen richer, Bill Gates, Jarrett, all of these people who are behind this election, to hear the steady drumbeat. I want it to haunt them and wake them up at night.

While speaking at the rally, the crowd chanted “Kari Won,” and she told them about the Notice of Appeal while promising to take her case to the United States Supreme Court.

Lake: How are we going to save our country? How is ’24 going to go well if we don’t fight right now to make ’20 and ’22 right? I want to give you a little breaking news tonight. My attorneys just filed, in the past few minutes, hour or so, they just filed a Notice of Appeal to the Arizona Appellate Court. We saw what they did to the machines. We have the proof what they did to the machines. They rigged the machines to fail on Election Day when We the People showed up to cast our sacred vote, and until we get our government back, I’m not going to stop fighting. I don’t care what they say. We’re gonna make every last one of these judges lay it out. We know what the truth is, and they’re gonna have to lay it out because history is gonna remember them. And we’re not stopping in Arizona. We’re asking for an expedited review. We want to take this case to the United States Supreme Court. I hear they’re interested in it. They realize our country is being torn apart. The fabric of our country is just torn apart right now. And they want an election case, and I think we’ve got the perfect one to bring to them. So whatever happens here in Arizona with our judges, I hope to God that they feel that hand of God pressing down on them. I hope when the great people of Arizona wake up, concerned about our state, that they wake up in the middle of the night as well. I hope God wakes them up and tells them how important this case is.

Read the full Notice of Appeal below:

The Gateway Pundit will continue to provide updates on Kari Lake’s historic election lawsuit!