JUST-IN: Maricopa County Judge Confirms Kari Lake is Going Back to Trial May 17, 18, 19

Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Peter Thompson reaffirmed a previous minute entry, setting trial dates for Kari Lake’s trial on the remanded fraudulent signature verification claims in her lawsuit against the 2022 election.

Kari Lake is going back to trial on May 17, 18, and 19!

We’re going to Court. Get ready! 😎 — Kari Lake (@KariLake) May 16, 2023

Thompson ruled that the arguments by Katie Hobbs and Maricopa County to dismiss Count III regarding fraudulent signature verification failed and were “not persuasive.”

However, Thompson dismissed Count II regarding intentional election day tabulator failures, despite newly discovered evidence that Maricopa County rigged the election and secretly tested voting machines to fail Republican voters. The new findings show “clear misconduct and intent,” argue Lake’s attorneys.

Kari Lake voters turned out 3:1 on election day, and Maricopa County intentionally screwed them.

The Gateway Pundit reported on the testimony by Lake’s attorneys that Maricopa County installed malware on the voting machines at Friday’s hearing.

“Lake must prove a competent mathematical basis to win at trial, but she need not plead a specific number of votes in her complaint under notice pleading,” states the new Minute Entry. Lake must also “demonstrate at trial pursuant to her concessions that Maricopa County’s higher level signature reviewers conducted no signature verification or curing and in so doing had systematically failed to materially comply with the law.” As The Gateway Pundit reported, the Maricopa County attorney Tim La Rue admitted Friday that signature verification is “subjective” and “something of an art” that is open to the interpretation of whatever activist reviews the signature. “It’s not really an exact science,” stated La Rue. JUST IN: Kari Lake Election Challenge – Maricopa County Attorney Tim La Rue Admits Signature Verification is “Subjective,” “It’s Not Really a Hard and Fast Science” (VIDEO) This is a high standard of evidence, but clearly, unscrupulous Maricopa County officials are allowing “subjective” and fraudulent signature verification. The Minute entry concludes: IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED denying Plaintiff’s Motion for Relief from Judgment. IT IS FURTHER ORDERED reaffirming the trial dates set forth in this court’s May 8,2023, minute entry setting the matter for trial on Count III. IT IS FURTHER ORDERED denying the Motion to File Amicus Curae Brief submitted by a third party and opposed by all parties to this litigation. Read the full Minute Entry below:

