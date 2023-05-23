JUST-IN: Judge Tosses Kari Lake’s Lawsuit After Trial on Fraudulent Signature Verification Shows AT LEAST 274,000 Ballots Were Verified in Less Than 3 Seconds – ORDER INCLUDED

Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Peter Thompson dismissed Kari Lake’s lawsuit against the stolen 2022 Midterm Election late Monday night, following a three day trial exposing election misconduct and fraudulent mail-in ballot signature verification.

The new Minute Entry states, “rather than trying to cast doubt on a specific number of ballots (a herculean evidentiary endeavor in these circumstances), she attempts to prove that the signature review process for Maricopa County was not conducted pursuant to A.R.S. § 16-550(A) or the EPM.”

However, as The Gateway Pundit reported, Kari Lake attorney Kurt Olsen told the Court, “11 of the signature verification workers approved 170k signatures at a rate of less than 0 and 2.99 seconds with a 99.97% approval rating.” Later, in closing argument, Olsen revealed that “there were approximately 274,000 ballot signatures compared and verified in less than three seconds.”

Olsen also concluded that AT LEAST 70,000 mail-in ballots were not properly verified in accordance with Arizona law, and therefore the election must be set aside. The bogus election was called by roughly 17,000 votes.

The Gateway Pundit reported on days one, two, and three of the bombshell trial exposing corruption in Maricopa County’s early voting system.

Maricopa County signature reviewer Jacqueline Onigkeit testified that she saw a large number of signatures on ballot affidavits that were different names than the voter and that many other level-one signature reviewers “didn’t feel comfortable with what they were seeing.”

“ballots were sent back to level one reviewers by direct supervisors and full-time County employees” because they were too “overwhelmed” by the number of rejections, said Onikgeit.

Damning evidence of at least one Maricopa County signature reviewer simply clicking through signature checks in less than two seconds each was also presented by Lake’s attorneys.

The Gateway Pundit later reported on another video showing a Maricopa County employee failing to verify signatures and likely approving over 5,600 signatures in about two hours.

Maricopa County Election Director Rey Valenzuela testified that this individual was “removed from the process.” However, the evidence proves that he was not.

According to the testimony by Jacqueline Onigkeit, signature reviewers “were told to scroll down and make sure that we verify the present green affidavit with the past history affidavits.”

It would be impossible to truly compare two signatures in this short amount of time without fraud. See examples of the fraudulent signatures previously accepted by Maricopa County here.

Despite the evidence, Maricopa County attorneys and the Judge disregarded the employees who did not follow the law. Instead, they claimed the testimony of Lake’s witnesses — signature verification workers who chose to follow the law — proved that the mail-in ballot system is secure.

Kari Lake is expected to appeal this ruling again all the way to the Arizona Supreme Court.

Read the full Minute Entry below:

