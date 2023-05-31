TONIGHT: Behind The Scenes With The Kari Lake Investigative Team Q&A and Lake Attorney – LISTEN LIVE HERE

Members of We The People AZ Alliance, attorneys for Kari Lake, and expert witnesses from Lake’s election lawsuit will participate in a live Twitter space tonight starting at 7 PM PST/9 PM CT to discuss Kari Lake’s case and newly discovered evidence that shows the election was rigged in 2022.

The Gateway Pundit has reported extensively on Kari Lake’s fight against the stolen Arizona Midterm election and her recent trial on signature verification fraud after the Arizona Supreme Court remanded the claim.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, Kari Lake attorney Kurt Olsen told the Court, “11 of the signature verification workers approved 170k signatures at a rate of less than 0 and 2.99 seconds with a 99.97% approval rating.” Later, in closing argument, Olsen revealed that “there were approximately 274,000 ballot signatures compared and verified in less than three seconds.”

Despite the massive evidence of fraud in the Midterm Election and sham signature verification, Judge Peter A. Thompson again ruled in favor of the Defendants, claiming that “level one and level two signature review did take place in some fashion.”

As The Gateway Pundit reported, Kari Lake plans to appeal Judge Peter Thompson’s bogus ruling against her in the recent trial. Lake said in a recent press conference she will “continue pushing our case to the United States Supreme Court.”

The Gateway Pundit also reported on new footage that shows Maricopa County employees reprogramming the voting machines on October 14th, 17th, and 18th, after their statutory Logic and Accuracy testing, so that 59% of them would fail when Republican voters came in to vote on Election Day in 2022. The machines can be seen jamming before the election as the employees test them, and they later failed, as they were programmed to do, on Election Day

The footage and newly available records show that Maricopa County began this reprogramming and testing in secret.

This is a smoking gun in Kari Lake’s stolen election contest. Lake attorney Kurt Olsen concluded that “this evidence would support our allegation that this election was rigged.”

However, Judge Thompson dismissed this new evidence of intentional Election Day tabulator failures before the recent trial.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, Kari Lake joined Bannon’s War Room this morning to give another update on her lawsuit, and she told him that they have more video footage coming out!

We The People AZ Alliance has played an instrumental role in exposing voter fraud in the 2020 and 2022 elections and contributing to Kari Lake’s lawsuit.

Earlier this year, the group’s co-founder and chairman Shelby Busch gave a series of presentations to the Arizona Senate, detailing their investigative work into the voting machine failures and the fraud that occurred while “verifying” ballot signatures. Their critical investigative work is featured in Kari Lake’s lawsuit against the stolen 2022 election.

Shelby Busch also gave testimony in Lake’s recent trial fighting to expose the signature verification fraud.

During tonight’s conversation, We The People and Lake’s attorneys will discuss the lawsuit and its findings and dispel the fake news surrounding the case. They are also expected to discuss the new evidence and the additional footage with cybersecurity expert Clay Parikh, who testified in Kari Lake’s December trial that the machines were intentionally rigged to fail on election day.

Contribute to Kari Lake’s fight to expose Maricopa County’s stolen elections here, and contribute to We The People AZ Alliance’s election integrity efforts here.

Listen to the Twitter space live below at this link: