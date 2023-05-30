HUGE! Kari Lake Drops a Bomb on War Room After Video Is Released of Maricopa County Employees Reprogramming Machines to Fail: “We Have MORE Video Coming Out”

Kari Lake joined Bannon’s War Room this morning to give a big update on her election lawsuit and the newly discovered evidence that her election was rigged by corrupt Maricopa County officials.

The Gateway Pundit has reported extensively on Kari Lake’s fight against the stolen Arizona Midterm election and her recent trial on signature verification fraud after the claim was remanded by the Arizona Supreme Court.

Despite massive evidence of fraud in the Midterm Election and sham signature verification, Judge Peter A. Thompson again ruled in favor of the Defendants, claiming that “level one and level two signature review did take place in some fashion.”

The Gateway Pundit recently reported on newly available records that show Maricopa County began “secret” Logic and Accuracy testing on October 14th, after the statutorily required October 11th test, and the legally required public notice was not given.

This is a smoking gun in Kari Lake’s stolen election contest. Lake attorney Kurt Olsen concluded that “this evidence would support our allegation that this election was rigged.”

However, Judge Thompson dismissed this new evidence of intentional Election Day tabulator failures before the recent trial.

The Gateway Pundit reported on new footage that shows Maricopa County employees reprogramming the voting machines on October 14th, 17th, and 18th, after their statutory Logic and Accuracy testing, so that 59% of them would fail when Republican voters came in to vote on Election Day in 2022.

In the video, on October 14th, these reprogrammed machines can be seen jamming as employees test them, just as they did on Election Day. Still, the County claims this testing was not done in secret, despite no public warning, oversight, or media presence. They also claim that it was not “testing.”

Now Kari Lake says they have more footage like the video referenced above.

“They didn’t count on the fact that our side, the good guys, were actually recording this 24-hour footage to be used later, as in right now,” said Kari.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, Kari Lake plans to appeal the bogus ruling. Lake said in a recent press conference she will “continue pushing our case to the United States Supreme Court.”

Watch below: