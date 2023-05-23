JUST-In: Kari Lake to Make “BIG Announcement” Following Judge’s Ruling Against Her Campaign – Press Conference TODAY at 1 PM PST

Kari Lake announced a press conference late last night following the Maricopa County Superior Court’s bogus ruling against her stolen election lawsuit.

Kari Lake has been fighting against the stolen midterm election since November 8.

The Gateway Pundit reported on days one, two, and three of Lake’s recent trial exposing corruption in Maricopa County’s early voting system.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that the Arizona Supreme Court ruled in Lake’s favor on appeal after her first trial challenging voting machine failures at 60% of voting locations targeting Republican voters in Maricopa County. The Supreme Court remanded her signature verification fraud count back to the trial court for further review after it was tossed by the same Judge prior to trial. Maricopa County did not accurately verify tens, if not hundreds, of thousands of mail-in signatures.

Despite the bombshell evidence presented at trial last week, Maricopa County attorneys and the Judge disregarded the employees who did not follow the law. Instead, they claimed the testimony of Lake’s witnesses — signature verification workers who chose to follow the law — proved that the mail-in ballot system is secure. The Gateway Pundit reported that Judge Peter A. Thompson again ruled in favor of Defendants late last night, claiming that “level one and level two signature review did take place in some fashion.”

That’s all it takes. Maricopa County didn’t need to verify signatures accurately or in accordance with the law. They just needed to review signatures “in some fashion,” according to Thompson.

The Gateway Pundit reported on video footage of at least one Maricopa County signature reviewer simply clicking through signature checks and approving them in less than two seconds each. This was also presented by Lake’s attorneys at trial.

The Gateway Pundit later reported on another video showing the same Maricopa County employee failing to verify signatures and likely approving over 5,600 signatures in about two hours.

Maricopa County even admitted in Oral Argument prior to the trial that its signature review is not an exact “science” to ensure the ballots are legitimate. Instead, it’s “subjective” and “something of an art” that is open to the interpretation of whatever activist “verifies” the signature.

Kari Lake attorney Kurt Olsen told the Court, “11 of the signature verification workers approved 170k signatures at a rate of less than 0 and 2.99 seconds with a 99.97% approval rating.” Later, in closing argument, Olsen revealed that “there were approximately 274,000 ballot signatures compared and verified in less than three seconds.”

Additionally, The Gateway Pundit previously reported that due to the large volume of mail-in ballots in the 2020 election, the limited training of elections workers, and time restrictions, former Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich determined that 206,648 early ballot signatures were verified on November 4, 2020, with an average time of 4.6 seconds per signature.

In the April 2022 report, Brnovich concluded, “the early ballot affidavit signature verification system in Arizona, and particularly when applied to Maricopa County, may be insufficient to guard against abuse.”

Maricopa County’s signature verification process has been tainted by fraud for years, and Judge Peter Thompson did not have the courage to fix it.

See examples of the fraudulent signatures previously accepted by Maricopa County in 2020 here.

Kari Lake War Room tweeted last night, hinting that the “big news” relates to Kari Lake’s stolen election. Lake is expected to appeal the sham ruling by Judge Peter Thompson, but it is unclear what she will announce this afternoon.

If you had something precious taken from you. How hard would you fight to save it? Goodnight, Arizona. Big News Coming Tomorrow.

Kari Lake and Rapid Response Director Alex Nicoll also tweeted about the incoming “big announcement.”

Big announcement tomorrow!

@KariLake to Hold Press Conference Tomorrow, BIG Announcement

The press conference will be held today at 1 pm, and the Gateway Pundit correspondent Jordan Conradson will attend and provide updates.

The Gateway Pundit will report live on today’s press conference.