WATCH LIVE: Kari Lake’s Attorneys to Cross Examine Maricopa County Elections Director and Give Closing Arguments in Signature Verification Trial – DAY THREE

Kari Lake is in court today for the third and final day of her trial for her lawsuit contesting the stolen 2022 Midterm.

Lake is fighting Maricopa County’s failure to verify ballot affidavit signatures before Judge Peter Thompson after the Arizona Supreme Court remanded the claim.

The Gateway Pundit reported live on days one and two of the trial.

Damning evidence of at least one Maricopa County signature reviewer simply clicking through signature checks significantly faster than their colleague seated next to them was released before trial and shown to the judge by Lake’s attorneys.

The Gateway Pundit reported on another video showing the same Maricopa County employee failing to verify signatures and likely approving over 5,600 signatures in about two hours.

The person in the videos “verified” almost 27,000 signatures alone, which is 10,000 more than the margin of victory. The defense later claimed the individual was fired or removed from his level-one role.

However, as The Gateway Pundit reported, this individual was seen in his same role on Maricopa County’s cameras from October 17 to November 15. Who knows how many ballots he carelessly approved without comparison in the roughly one month he worked?

Over 274k ballot signatures were approved by Maricopa County signature reviewers in less than 3 seconds each. At least one individual had a 100% acceptance rate.

While attorneys for Maricopa County, Katie Hobbs, and Adrian Fontes claim the evidence shows they completed signature verification, it is impossible to compare and verify signatures in less than three seconds. Nobody can read and compare signatures or voter registration information so quickly.

According to trial testimony by Jacqueline Onigkeit, signature reviewers “were told to scroll down and make sure that we verify the present green affidavit with the past history affidavits.” Because of the massive number of rejected signatures, ballots were sent back to level one reviewers by direct supervisors and full-time County employees because they were “overwhelmed.” Onigkeit said they were “pressured” to approve these bad signatures.

Forensic document analyst Eric Speckin also testified yesterday that one cannot accurately verify signatures in two or three seconds, especially on such a mass scale as Maricopa County’s election.

The trial yesterday ended in the middle of Maricopa County’s direct examination of Maricopa County Election Director Rey Valenzuela. Lake’s attorneys will cross examine Valenzuela and give closing arguments today.