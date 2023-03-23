HUGE BREAKING NEWS: Arizona Supreme Court Sends Essential Part of Kari Lake Election Lawsuit Back To Trial Court! – ORDER INCLUDED

The Arizona Supreme Court issued a new order on Wednesday, sending a key piece of Kari Lake’s Election lawsuit back to the trial court for further review.

“IT IS ORDERED denying review of issues one through five and seven. The Court of Appeals aptly resolved these issues, most of which were the subject of evidentiary proceedings in the trial court, and Petitioner’s challenges on these grounds are insufficient to warrant the requested relief under Arizona or federal law,” states the order.

“IT IS FURTHER ORDERED granting review of issue number six to the extent count three of the complaint challenges the Maricopa County Recorder’s application of signature-verification policies during the election. Issue number six asks, “Did the panel err in dismissing the signature-verification claim on laches[,] mischaracterizing Lake’s claim as a challenge to existing signature verification policies, when Lake in fact alleged that Maricopa failed to follow these”

As The Gateway Pundit previously reported, Kari Lake’s lawsuit went to trial in the Maricopa County Superior Court on the issues of missing ballot chain of custody and Election Day machine failures. The issues regarding fraudulent mail-in ballots and signature verification were tossed and were not considered in trial.

Kari Lake hinted at the “big news” on Twitter earlier this evening.

I just got some big news. — Kari Lake (@KariLake) March 23, 2023

Her team released a tweet saying “stand by for a statement” and embedded a Trump gif: “YUGE”

Standby for a statement from @KariLake. Here's a sneak preview. pic.twitter.com/EpBxeIHHfW — Kari Lake War Room (@KariLakeWarRoom) March 23, 2023

Read the full order here:

