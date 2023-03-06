WATCH: “There is No Price I Would Sell Out My Country For” – Arizona MAGA STAR Kari Lake Says She Turned Down Bribe to Get Out of Politics from “Powerful People” Last Week

While speaking at CPAC this weekend, Kari Lake revealed that a person sent by “powerful people back East” attempted to bribe her, but she told them to pound friggin sand!

Like President Trump, Kari Lake cannot be bought.

The Gateway Pundit has reported on Kari Lake’s incredible story of how she walked away from a 27-year career as a top network news anchor and a fat salary to fight for truth and freedom.

Lake’s election for Arizona Governor was rigged and stolen last November when more than half the voting machines, mainly in Republican precincts, failed to read ballots on Election Day in Maricopa County, the largest County in Arizona.

Election Day voters, turning out 3:1 for Kari Lake and Republican candidates, were intentionally sabotaged by crooked Election officials and former Secretary of State Katie Hobbs.

The Gateway Pundit reported last month that Lake‘s lawsuit to overturn the rigged and stolen 2022 Gubernatorial Election in Maricopa County was dismissed in the Arizona Court of Appeals. She later followed through on her promise to appeal to the Arizona Supreme Court!

Lake filed a ‘Petition For Review’ and a ‘Motion To Expedite’ the consideration of her election fraud lawsuit in the Arizona Supreme Court on Wednesday, March 1. The Arizona Supreme Court issued a new order last Thursday, granting the motion for expedited consideration and setting dates for replies and a conference.

They are trying to buy Kari Lake because they couldn’t stop her with a stolen election.

Lake posted the video this weekend on Twitter.

In the clip below, Lake reveals that she was offered “a huge salary and a position on a board” to stay out of politics for two years, but she refused. Lake then told the crowd that when asked to name her price, she responded, “let your handlers back east know that I can’t name a price because there is no price that I would sell out my country for.”

Lake was met with massive cheers and applause when she shared this news.

The crowd shouted, “NO,” when she asked, “do you think I should sit out for two years?”. “I didn’t think so,” replied Lake.

She concluded her story by telling the Marxist Democrats and establishment RINOs who are trying to stop her, “I’m not going anywhere.”

Watch below:

Lake: They may think that they won, but I know they’re feeling the heat. We’ve got them in the frying pan right now. This is true. And I’m going to tell you why. Now, I can’t believe this actually happened, and I wasn’t sure if I was going to share it here at CPAC. I wonder if the fake news will even cover this. Something happened to me this week before I left for CPAC, and it shows how desperate these people are to stop me and to silence you. I decided to share this; it’s a little bit controversial, but I’m going to put this out. Somebody showed up at my door this week. They called me before and said I got to talk to you in person. This can’t be done over the phone, which is always kind of like, uh oh, what’s that going to be about? They came to my door, and they tried to bribe me out of getting out of politics. This really happened. I’m telling you this because this is how disgusting politics is. A mom who runs for office, and they’re afraid of me? They tried to bribe me with a job title with a huge salary and a position on a board. This is how they do it. And I said are you kidding me? I walked away from a big job and a big salary. I’m not motivated by that stuff, guys. So, this person standing before me was sent at the request of some powerful people back East. They want me out of politics. Well, wait a minute. I thought they already stopped us. Why are they so afraid? I thought they already stopped our movement. Well, I don’t know what the future holds. I don’t know. I’m just on God’s time right now. And when I said no to this person, they didn’t take no for an answer. They said well, what will it take? What is your price? How do we keep you out? Name your price. This really happened this week. Name your price. All we’re asking for you to do is to get out of politics for two years. CPAC, I gotta ask you, do you think I should sit out for two years? Should we put our movement on ice for two years? I didn’t think so. Or should we double down and stay in this? Double down. Now, I’m gonna be honest, at that very moment, I wanted to sic my dog on him, but I have a pug, and it wasn’t gonna happen. So, I said, you let your handlers back east know that I can’t name a price because there is no price that I would sell out my country for. Not a million dollars, not ten million dollars, not a hundred million dollars. But, I’ll tell you, this tells me that they do not want my name on a ballot again. And I have a message: I’m not going anywhere. I’m not going anywhere. And so, that got me very fired up. I was packing for CPAC, and this happened, and I’m like, I’m so fired up. And then, after this weekend at CPAC, CPAC has a way of firing up us again, right?

The Gateway Pundit will continue to provide updates on Kari Lake’s fight to Save Arizona!