JUST IN: Arizona Supreme Court Agrees To Expedite Kari Lake’s Election Fraud Lawsuit, Internal Conference Scheduled for MARCH 21 – ORDER INCLUDED

The Arizona Supreme Court issued a new order on Thursday, granting the motion for expedited consideration of Kari Lake‘s lawsuit against Katie Hobbs and the stolen 2022 Election in Arizona.

The Court scheduled March 21 to consider whether or not they will accept Lake’s new petition. “At the conference, the Court will decide whether to accept review and schedule an oral argument,” states the order.

Responses from Defendants were further ordered to be submitted by March 13.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, Kari Lake filed a ‘Petition For Review’ and a ‘Motion To Expedite’ the consideration of her election fraud lawsuit in the Arizona Supreme Court on Wednesday, March 1.

Lake Tweeted on Wednesday, asking the nation to pray for justice.

We filed our Historic Election Integrity case with the Arizona Supreme Court. Pray for our Attorneys.

Pray for the Judges.

Pray for Justice.

Pray for America. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/SgFI9FixxT — Kari Lake (@KariLake) March 2, 2023

The Gateway Pundit reported last month that Lake‘s lawsuit to overturn the rigged and stolen 2022 Gubernatorial Election in Maricopa County was dismissed in the Arizona Court of Appeals. She then followed through on her promise to appeal to the Arizona Supreme Court!

“The court of appeals’ Opinion denying petitioner Kari Lake’s appeal ruled that Arizona election laws don’t matter,” argue Lake’s attorneys.

Read the full order below:

