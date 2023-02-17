BREAKING: Arizona Appeals Court Denies Kari Lake Lawsuit – Lake Moves to Take Election Fraud Case to Arizona Supreme Court

Kari Lake‘s lawsuit to overturn the rigged and stolen 2022 Gubernatorial Election in Maricopa County was dismissed today in the Arizona Court of Appeals, and she now plans to appeal to the Arizona Supreme Court.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that Lake filed a ‘Motion for Transfer‘ in the Supreme Court on December 31, attempting to have her case expedited and bypass the Court of Appeals.

Lake argued that Katie Hobbs’ swearing-in ceremony on January 2 and the “electoral chaos” that targeted and disenfranchised Republican voters in Maricopa County on Election Day justify an immediate decision from the Arizona Supreme Court and a new election.

However, the Supreme Court of Arizona denied a transfer pending a decision from the Appeals Court.

The order denied transfer “without prejudice to seeking expedited review of an adverse decision in either proceeding.”

The Court of Appeals gave the following opinion, affirming the trial court’s decision and denying Kari Lake’s requested relief.

The Court agreed with the burden of proof used in the Maricopa County Superior Court and opined that Kari Lake did not provide “clear and convincing evidence” of voter fraud.

Kari Lake’s election for Governor of Arizona was blatantly stolen right in our faces. The Gateway Pundit has reported extensively on the massive machine and printer failures that targeted Election Day voters, turning out for Kari Lake and Republicans 3:1. This issue occurred at nearly 60% of voting locations in the County. According to cybersecurity expert Clay Parikh, who testified in Kari Lake’s election trial, broken machines and printers on Election Day “could not arise absent intentional misconduct.”

This alone cannot be allowed to stand. How could you call this a fair election?

During a recent rally in Scottsdale, Arizona, Lake revealed even more evidence that these Election Day failures were intentional by showing the crowd a Republican heat map, which hung on the wall at Maricopa County elections facilities, and comparing it to a map “showing all of the vote centers that were sabotaged on election day.” Oddly enough, the maps lined up perfectly!

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/01/huge-kari-lake-destroys-stephen-richer-bill-gates-lies-maricopa-county-heat-map-locations-machine-failures-election-day-least-7000-ballots-rejected-every-30-minutes-video/

Additionally, a presentation in the Arizona Senate Elections Committee revealed that Election Day tabulators rejected nearly 1/4 million vote attempts on election day.

Still, the County contends that only about 17,000 voters were affected by these issues. This is roughly the same margin that Lake’s race was decided by.

Other discrepancies, including missing chain of custody documentation for hundreds of thousands of ballots, Maricopa County’s failure to verify signatures on hundreds of thousands of ballots, and suspicious vote reporting irregularities were also mentioned in Lake’s Appeal.

However, the Court dismissed these counts, including the signature verification, stating, “at best, Lake’s signature-verification claim attacked Maricopa County’s process for verifying signatures that first-level reviewers questioned — a challenge to the County’s election procedures, not a claim that overall procedures were violated.

The Courts did not even allow Lake’s team to examine the signatures and demonstrate that the signature verification procedures were violated.

The Gateway Pundit reported on a recent Arizona Senate Elections Committee presentation revealing nearly 300,000 mismatched or fraudulent mail-in ballot signatures were illegally counted in Maricopa County’s 2022 Election.

After examining ballot envelope signatures and determining that OVER 420,000 ballot affidavits “failed signature verification in the 2020 Election,” investigators extrapolated the data. They concluded that there were “a total of 290,644 failed signatures in the 2022 Election.”

The 2022 ballot signatures must be inspected!

Despite the unfavorable ruling, Kari and her team appear to be optimistic and excited to go to Arizona’s highest court.

Lake strategist Colton Duncan told The Gateway Pundit, “Kari Lake pledged to take this fight to the Supreme Court, and now, that is exactly what she is doing. It should come as no surprise that Kari is following through with her promise. She’s not your average Politician—that’s why America loves her.”

Duncan also tweeted that they have already received “confirmation” that Lake will have a Supreme Court hearing!

Lake shot off a series of Tweets after the news broke, telling her supporters, “get ready” and “buckle up!”

Read the full opinion below:

Lake v Hobbs – Final Appeals Court Opinion by Jordan Conradson on Scribd

The Gateway Pundit will have more on the Appeals Court’s opinion and will continue to provide updates on Kari Lake’s historic lawsuit!

