WATCH: Kari Lake Holds Press Conference Outside Voting Location in Mesa, Arizona – POLLS CLOSED @ 7 PM MST and Republicans Hold MASSIVE LEAD in Arizona Ballot Returns

Trump-Endorsed Arizona Senate candidate Kari Lake held a press conference outside the Mesa Convention Center on election day while her son cast his vote for President Trump and Kari Lake.
Lake took questions from reporters, including questions about potential election fraud from Real America’s Voice correspondent Ben Bergquam and The Gateway Pundit correspondent Jordan Conradson.
It can be recalled that Kari Lake fell victim to Maricopa County’s notorious rigged elections when 60% of voting machines failed on election day during her 2022 run for Governor.
Several issues have also arisen this election cycle, including 218,000 voter registrations that lack proof of citizenship across the state, 90,000 potentially fraudulent voter registration forms turned in by a shady third-party group on the last day of voter registration, and Maricopa County claiming that it could take up to TWO WEEKS to count the ballots and determine a winner. Though Trump and Kari Lake would appear to be winning based on voter turn out, who knows how many days we’ll be awaiting a decision and what shenanigans they’ll pull?
As The Gateway Pundit reported earlier, Republicans are outperforming Democrats by over 200,000 votes in early ballots, and according to recent numbers, Republicans have nearly doubled Democratic turnout.
As of 6 pm MST, roughly 49,700 Democrats, 86,300 Republicans, and 94,600 Independents in Maricopa County had cast in-person ballots on election day:
6pm Maricopa Update:
D & I voters with highest hour of the day. Dems creep up to 25% vote share in past hour, 45% Indy voters. Late Earlies not included
Last Hour: 22.4k
4.6k7.2k ⚫8.8k
All Day Total: 231k
49.7k86.3k⚫94.6k
All Day % of ballots
21.6% 37.4% ⚫41% pic.twitter.com/2r8Yj3nrQz
— Sam Almy (@sfalmy) November 6, 2024
The polls closed just recently at 7 pm MST.
As The Gateway Pundit reported earlier, Kari Lake spoke to The Gateway Pundit about the election Monday night and assured us that she’s confident it will be “too big to rig!”
WATCH: Kari Lake Speaks to The Gateway Pundit on Election Eve, Says “The Numbers Are Going to Be TOO BIG TO RIG” as Republicans Hold 200,000+ Lead in Early Ballot Returns
Watch Lake take questions from the press at the polls below:
Lake: Hey everyone, the voter turnout has been great. We're really excited that Arizonans have shown up to vote today. We're impressed with the early voting numbers as well. I'm here in Mason with my son. He is voting. He voted today, and hopefully everything is running smoothly in there. I think we chose this place because the lines weren’t going to be very long, and we're just really impressed with the way people are showing up. We're really hopeful that we can save our country.
Bergquam: We were just down at a press conference with Bill Gates and the elections office. Still not getting answers back on the 200,000 potential non citizens or ballot registers that they couldn't verify. How concerned are you about that, non citizens, illegal aliens, voting in this election and voter fraud overall?
Lake: I'm very concerned. We believe that everybody here legally in America should be able to vote, but we don't want people here illegally voting, and my opponent has voted, has actually cast votes to allow illegals to vote. Widespread, Americans. Want only Americans, who are legal, to vote. And so we've got to work on that. We have attorneys who are working on that as well. And obviously, we want to root out all election fraud. I want every Democrat vote to count, every Republican vote to count; we don't want any fraudulent ballots to count. We're going to make sure that we reform elections so that we have fair and honest elections.
Conradson: At that same press conference... one of the things that they said was 70-75% of mail-in ballots, they're expecting to have counted tonights. It confuses me that they're going to be counting for two more weeks. Does that concern you that it might take them two weeks to count all the votes?
Lake: It does. I think it's unfair to the voters. We shouldn't have to wait 10 to 13 days to get the results, and it just shows you how messed up the system is. Nobody, you know, I started voting a long time ago--I’m probably older than most of you here--and we used to have election day and we knew the results that night. That's why small precinct voting is the best way to go. You go in, your name's on the voter roll, you show a photo ID, you cast your ballot and they can count right there on election night. And I believe we've got to get back to something closer than that.