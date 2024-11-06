WATCH: Kari Lake Holds Press Conference Outside Voting Location in Mesa, Arizona – POLLS CLOSED @ 7 PM MST and Republicans Hold MASSIVE LEAD in Arizona Ballot Returns

Trump-Endorsed Arizona Senate candidate Kari Lake held a press conference outside the Mesa Convention Center on election day while her son cast his vote for President Trump and Kari Lake.

Lake took questions from reporters, including questions about potential election fraud from Real America’s Voice correspondent Ben Bergquam and The Gateway Pundit correspondent Jordan Conradson.

It can be recalled that Kari Lake fell victim to Maricopa County’s notorious rigged elections when 60% of voting machines failed on election day during her 2022 run for Governor.

Several issues have also arisen this election cycle, including 218,000 voter registrations that lack proof of citizenship across the state, 90,000 potentially fraudulent voter registration forms turned in by a shady third-party group on the last day of voter registration, and Maricopa County claiming that it could take up to TWO WEEKS to count the ballots and determine a winner. Though Trump and Kari Lake would appear to be winning based on voter turn out, who knows how many days we’ll be awaiting a decision and what shenanigans they’ll pull?

As The Gateway Pundit reported earlier, Republicans are outperforming Democrats by over 200,000 votes in early ballots, and according to recent numbers, Republicans have nearly doubled Democratic turnout.

As of 6 pm MST, roughly 49,700 Democrats, 86,300 Republicans, and 94,600 Independents in Maricopa County had cast in-person ballots on election day:

6pm Maricopa Update: D & I voters with highest hour of the day. Dems creep up to 25% vote share in past hour, 45% Indy voters. Late Earlies not included Last Hour: 22.4k

4.6k7.2k ⚫8.8k All Day Total: 231k

49.7k86.3k⚫94.6k All Day % of ballots

21.6% 37.4% ⚫41% pic.twitter.com/2r8Yj3nrQz — Sam Almy (@sfalmy) November 6, 2024

The polls closed just recently at 7 pm MST.

As The Gateway Pundit reported earlier, Kari Lake spoke to The Gateway Pundit about the election Monday night and assured us that she’s confident it will be “too big to rig!”

Watch Lake take questions from the press at the polls below: