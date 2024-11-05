WATCH: Kari Lake Speaks to The Gateway Pundit on Election Eve, Says “The Numbers Are Going to Be TOO BIG TO RIG” as Republicans Hold 200,000+ Lead in Early Ballot Returns

Trump-Endorsed Arizona Senate candidate Kari Lake on Monday spoke to The Gateway Pundit after a massive rally in Prescott, Arizona on the final stretch of the campaign trail.

As of this morning, Republicans in Arizona hold a massive lead of more than 200,000 in early ballot returns.

Shifting to early ballots only- 2.5M ballots received statewide. 8 counties added to the tracker including: Maricopa (136k) and Pima (13k). List Total: 2.5M

: 797k : 1M ⚫: 686k Turnout: 57.2%

: 63.1% : 65.2% ⚫: 44.4% Adv: +218 Ballots | +2.1% TO pic.twitter.com/FpaTI6ZF6k — Sam Almy (@sfalmy) November 5, 2024

Additionally, Republicans more than doubled Democrats’ in-person voter turnout in the first hour of in-person voting this morning, with more than 16,000 Republican voters and just over 7,000 Democrats.

8am Maricopa County Poll Check In Update: Total: 37,551

: 7, 387: 16,358 ⚫: 13,806 GOP off to a good start. Indy voters are starting to show up. Pretty typical to see lots of early birds lining up to get their civic duty done for the day. pic.twitter.com/n4iUTLYodu — Sam Almy (@sfalmy) November 5, 2024

Still, after the rigged 2020 and 2022 elections, voters in Arizona are rightfully concerned that the fix is in once again.

The Gateway Pundit has reported on several issues relating to election security this cycle in Maricopa County. This includes nearly 220,000 potentially illegal voter registrations that lack proof of citizenship, which the Democrat Secretary of State desperately tried to withhold from County election officials and the public until after the election. As The Gateway Pundit reported, a Maricopa County Judge ordered Secretary Adrian Fontes to release the list of up to 218,000 registered voters who did not provide proof of citizenship as required by law.

Additionally, The Gateway Pundit recently reported that 90,000 registration forms were turned in by a third-party group on the last day of voter registration, a similar tactic of other leftist registration harvesting groups across the nation. 40,000 of the registrations, or almost half of the total, were damaged or incomplete and could not be used, and many forms were dated weeks prior, according to Maricopa Spokesperson Taylor Kinnerup. Arizona law requires voter registrations from third-party groups like this to be turned in “within five days” of collecting the forms from voters. Many of the newly registered voters in this batch will be allowed to vote provisionally despite their voter registration forms being incomplete or damaged.

Other concerns have arisen for in-person voting on election day due to the extremely long two-page double-sided ballots with 79 contests and potentially long lines at the polls again. Maricopa County’s official 2024 Election Plan estimates it will take “10.4 – 12.4 minutes on average for each voter to complete their ballot.” However, it may take more than 20 minutes or even 30 minutes for voters to fill in their four-page ballots.

Turning Point Action has rented a fleet of busses in anticipation of long lines at the polls, and they are offering to take voters to different polling locations with shorter lines.

Turning Point Action rented a fleet of buses to deploy to the busy vote centers. If the lines get too long, they are happy to take you to another polling location with no lines so that you can vote faster. MAGA 2024! https://t.co/gBZsSFLjaH — Kari Lake (@KariLake) November 5, 2024

Maricopa County has further indicated that it could take up to TWO WEEKS to count the ballots and determine a winner, prompting worry of election fraud during the count.

However, Kari Lake remains confident that despite playing on an “unlevel playing field,” the turn out numbers are going to be too big to rig.

Watch below: