ARIZONA UPDATE: Republicans Led in Early Voting by 218,311 – Republican Election Day Voting: Turn Out Is 2-1 Over Democrats

Republicans appear to be in good shape in battleground state Arizona as voting continues on Election Day.

Uplift Campaigns continues to publish it’s hourly data.

Throughout the election cycle, Uplift posts the latest updates on mail-in ballot counts on its website as ballots arrived in the weeks leading up to Election Day. This is an excellent tool for Democrats to understand the real-time results.

On Election Day Uplift is tracking the hourly reported results from precincts across Maricopa Count and the state of Arizona.

Republicans outperformed Democrats in early voting this year.

2.5M ballots were received statewide. 8 counties added to the tracker including: Maricopa (136k) and Pima (13k).

Republicans turned in 1,015,409 votes in early voting.

Democrats turned in 797,098 votes in early voting.

And Republicans are crushing it on Election Day voting in Maricopa County and across the state.

Via Sam Almy.

10am Maricopa County Update:

Indys and GOP returned a near equal share of ballots in the last hour. Dems are steady at just under 4k per hour Last Hour: 19k

: 4k: 7.7k⚫: 7.7k All Day Total: 75.4k

: 15.1k : 31.6k ⚫: 28.6k All Day % of ballots

: 20.1% : 42% ⚫: 38% pic.twitter.com/mub9eJaUB5 — Sam Almy (@sfalmy) November 5, 2024

The Democrat Party’s deficit to Republicans continues to soar in the state since 2020.

Via Brahm Resnik.

Keep in mind as Arizona statewide ballots are counted, Dems’ voter registration deficit vs GOP has soared since 2020:

GOP 35.8% share of registrations

+54K reg since ’20

+296K v D in ’24

+130K v D in ’20

⚪️IND 33.7%

+116K reg since ’20

Dem 29%

-112K reg since ’20 — Brahm Resnik (@brahmresnik) November 5, 2024

The pressure is certainly on Democrats at this point.