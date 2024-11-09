OUCH! CNN Hosts LEFT SPEECHLESS as Democrat Strategist SAYS HARSH TRUTH After Kamala’s DEFEAT | Elijah Schaffer’s Top 5 | VIDEO

Welcome to The Gateway Pundit’s Week-in-Review with Elijah Schaffer, where he covers the top 5 stories throughout the last 24 hours.

ARTICLE 1: BRUTAL: CNN Hosts Absolutely Silent as Democrat Strategist Delivers Some ‘Hard Truths’ to Her Party (VIDEO)

ARTICLE 2: WATCH: CNBC Anchor Joe Kernan Absolutely Obliterates Trump-Hating Sellout Anthony Scaramucci for his Pathetic Trump Criticism and Supporting Kamala Harris

➤ GDR Labs: This is your opportunity to FINALLY live pain-free. Click the link below to try the only Conolidine product in the world risk-free for a full 90 days. Experience daily pain relief with Conolidine – you have nothing to lose but your pain. This private link and special discount expire at midnight tonight: https://www.trycono.com/Gateway

ARTICLE 3: Watch CNN’s Scott Jennings Take Down of the Professional Never-Trumpers: ‘Nothing Has Ever Failed as Hard’ (VIDEO)

ARTICLE 4: BREAKING: PRESIDENT TRUMP BREAKS HIS VOTE TOTAL RECORD FROM 2020 ELECTION! — Third Election in a Row Where Trump Gained More Voters!

➤ MyPillow: A large retail store canceled a huge order, leaving MyPillow with extra stock, which means you can now get MyPillows at wholesale prices for the first time ever. Standard classic MyPillows are just $14.88, Queen size for $18.88, King size for $19.88, body pillows for $29.88, and multi-use pillows for $9.88. Go to https://www.mypillow.com or call 800-210-8491 and use promo code ELIJAH to take advantage of these prices, with free shipping on orders over $75. Limited quantities are available, so act fast before they’re gone!​

ARTICLE 5: BREAKING: Feds Raid Alfie Oakes’ Naples Home and Farm with Battering Ram – An Outspoken Trump Supporter and Owner of Seed to Table (VIDEO)

Please leave your opinions / comments on these stories below as Elijah reads every single one and appreciates your perspective.