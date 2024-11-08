BREAKING: PRESIDENT TRUMP BREAKS HIS VOTE TOTAL RECORD FROM 2020 ELECTION! — Third Election in a Row Where Trump Gained More Voters!

BREAKING NEWS….

President Donald Trump on Friday broke his vote total record from the 2020 election!

In 2020, President Trump broke the record for most votes for a sitting US President in a presidential election.

President Trump totaled 74,223,975 votes.

He gained from his previous total in 2016.

Joe Biden mysteriously recorded 81 million votes by campaigning from his basement during the 2020 cycle.

On Friday morning, three days after the presidential election, and as counting continues, President Trump is now sitting at 74,263,826 total votes.

This map and total were published at Decision Desk HQ on Friday morning. Decision Desk HQ is very accurate and leads the media on election calls.

That is 39,851 more votes than his 2020 total!

Trump’s totals will continue to increase over the coming days as counting continues in states like California and Arizona, where the shenanigans always take place following election day.

President Trump has increased his vote totals in each election as Americans appreciate his amazing leadership and understand his commitment to the country!

Congratulations President Donald J. Trump! You just made history AGAIN!