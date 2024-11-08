Watch CNN’s Scott Jennings Take Down the Professional Never-Trumpers: ‘Nothing Has Ever Failed as Hard’ (VIDEO)

One of the added bonuses of the 2024 election is that the never-Trump grifter class is basically out of work now.

The Lincoln Project, the Bulwark, Bill Kristol, all of them may have to go out and finally get real jobs. These guys took millions upon millions of dollars from people based solely on their hatred of Trump and what did they get for it? Nothing.

On CNN, Scott Jennings, the lone conservative on the network, took these guys out after Trump was declared the winner.

Transcript via Real Clear Politics:

KASIE HUNT, CNN: This Never-Trump movement inside the Republican Party, honestly, not borne out here today. SCOTT JENNINGS, CNN: Bang-up job, guys. I mean — this “Never-Trump” whole complex that grew over the last several years, nothing has ever failed as hard in politics as this. The Lincoln Project, all these people that bilked millions upon millions upon millions of dollars from Democratic donors, and all the eggs that was put in this basket. The split was amazing. Trump got like 94 percent of Republicans. I don’t think they accomplished anything, except probably build a bunch of beach houses. That’s about what they did. Republicans being lectured to, condescended to, browbeaten by all these folks over the last — look, at some juncture, it’s OK if we have different opinions about the election. You don’t have to beat people to death over it. And the more you do that, the more it drives people away. Total failure.

Watch the video:

On CNN, @ScottJenningsKY correctly describes how the whole NeverTrump industry — the Bill Kristols and Lincoln Projects and Bulwark and Dispatch – are the biggest cons we've seen for awhile, accomplishing nothing other than bilking liberals out of cash to buy new beach houses. pic.twitter.com/NshdwIHQap — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) November 6, 2024

The gravy train is over for these professional grifters and the conservative movement is never going to take them back.