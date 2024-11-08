BRUTAL: CNN Hosts Absolutely Silent as Democrat Strategist Delivers Some ‘Hard Truths’ to Her Party (VIDEO)

Democrat strategist Julie Roginsky appeared on CNN this morning and delivered some tough but fair comments to members of her party.

According to her, the problem was not Joe Biden or even Kamala Harris, but the party itself which has gone so far left that average Americans don’t even understand their language anymore.

Dem strategist delivers scorching reality check to her own side after Harris’ loss: ‘Not party of common sense’ Democratic strategist Julie Roginsky issued “some hard truths” about Donald Trump’s historic election win during a CNN segment Thursday, claiming her own side is “not the party of common sense” and can’t talk to normal people. “I’m going to speak some hard truths to my friends in the Democratic Party. This is not Joe Biden’s fault. It’s not Kamala Harris’ fault. It’s not Barack Obama’s fault — it is the fault of the Democratic Party in not knowing how to communicate effectively to voters,” she said. “We are not the party of common sense, which is the message that voters sent to us.” She argued against addressing Latinos as the Latinx because “it makes them think that we don’t even live in the same planet as they do.” “When we are too afraid to say, ‘Hey college kids, if you’re trashing a campus at Columbia University because you’re unhappy about some sort of policy and you’re taking over a university and you’re trashing it, preventing other students from learning, that that is unacceptable,’”…

Of course, the big question here is whether or not any of the Democrats will listen to her. We’re guessing it’s unlikely.