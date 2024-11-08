WATCH: CNBC Anchor Joe Kernan Absolutely Obliterates Trump-Hating Sellout Anthony Scaramucci for his Pathetic Trump Criticism and Supporting Kamala Harris

CNBC viewers on Friday morning witnessed one of the worst beatdowns they will ever see on national television when Squawk Box co-host Joe Kernan lit up a former Trump administration official for trashing President Trump and supporting Kamala Harris.

Former Trump Communications Director Anthony “The Mooch” Scaramucci, who Trump canned after just 11 days, appeared on the network along with former presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy to discuss Trump’s victory in the 2024 Presidential election and what his economic agenda could look like in a second term. But Kernan had a few things to get off his chest first: exposing Scaramucci as a complete fraud.

Scaramucci opened the door by whimpering about the nasty political rhetoric in America, ignoring the fact he and his Democrat friends smeared Trump to the point multiple lunatics felt encouraged to try to take out the now president-elect. Kenran wasted no time pointing out Scaramucci’s role, which stunned the Wall Street financier.

Kernan went on to completely destroy Scaramucci for having no shame supporting the most radical and unqualified candidate in American history while claiming to be a conservative Republican. After finishing this part of his tour de force, he demanded contrition from Scaramucci.

“Do you ever eat crow?” Kernan asked. “You’ll always find a place on TV. Just give me a little bit, Anthony, about how wrong you were.”

The Mooch got snippy in response without showing an iota of remorse. He then laughably claimed he opposed Trump because he saw how “ugly” the 45th President’s character was, rather than admitting he was livid about getting fired.

Kernan responded by roasting Scaramucci again, mockingly pointing out that he has greatly benefitted from opposing Trump and can live off this hatred for four additional years.

An annoyed Scaramucci then begged Kernan to calm down and again claimed Trump had a bad personality. The CNBC anchor concluded by correctly saying that the American people decided that there were far more critical issues.

WATCH:

Anthony Scaramucci just got destroyed by Squawk Box’s Joe Kernen on CNBC: “You will always be welcome at the table of legacy media and have people nodding as you trash Trump… but aren’t you the slightest bit embarrassed or at least humbled about how wrong you were…?” pic.twitter.com/pa7LenVjWs — ALX (@alx) November 8, 2024