BREAKING: Feds Raid Alfie Oakes’ Naples Home and Farm with Battering Ram – An Outspoken Trump Supporter and Owner of Seed to Table (VIDEO)

The Feds raided Alfie Oakes’ Naples, Florida home and farm with a battering ram on Thursday.

Alfie Oakes is an outspoken Trump supporter and owner of Seed to Table grocery store.

The raid was conducted by the Defense Criminal Investigative Service which investigates criminal behavior with the Department of Defense

It appears the raid was conducted by the Defense Criminal Investigative Service, which investigates criminal behavior within the DOD. Expect a lot more of this by a desperate, corrupt Biden regime. — Julie Kelly (@julie_kelly2) November 7, 2024

According to reports, the Feds used a battering ram to bust the door down at Alfie Oakes’ home while his wife and daughter were home.

IRS agents were seen carrying boxes out of Alfie Oakes’ home.

NBC-2.com reported:

Multiple law enforcement agencies are at the home of a prominent Collier County businessman and controversial conservative activist. Law enforcement, including federal officials, were seen going in and out of the home of Alfie Oakes on Santa Cruz Court in the Villages of Monterey community in North Naples and a packing plant in Immokalee. Federal agents from the Defense Criminal Investigative Service were seen at the packing plant. The DCIS investigates cases of fraud, bribery, and corruption, including cyber crimes and computer intrusions. At Oakes’ home, multiple law enforcement officers were seen coming and going in unmarked cars this morning and afternoon. They were going in and out of his home through the garage, carrying boxes, including a man wearing an IRS shirt carrying out a computer.

