CAUGHT RED HANDED: Arizona Officials Caught Changing The Ballot Totals | Elijah Schaffer’s Top 5 | VIDEO

Welcome to The Gateway Pundit’s Week-in-Review with Elijah Schaffer, where he covers the top 5 stories throughout the last 24 hours.

ARTICLE 1: SEND IN THE US MARSHALS: Arizona Officials Caught Changing the Ballot Totals as Counting for US Senate Seat Continues

ARTICLE 2: BREAKING: Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer’s Deposition Transcript Shows Desire to “Make Life Hell for Kari Lake,” Calls Himself “Anti-MAGA” in Text Messages – Now He’s Counting The Votes in Lake’s Senate Race!

➤ GDR Labs: This is your opportunity to FINALLY live pain-free. Click the link below to try the only Conolidine product in the world risk-free for a full 90 days. Experience daily pain relief with Conolidine – you have nothing to lose but your pain. This private link and special discount expire at midnight tonight: https://www.trycono.com/Gateway

ARTICLE 3: URGENT: Democrats Are Trying to Steal Three GOP House Seats in Orange County and the GOP Needs Immediate Help

ARTICLE 4: “Avoid Homes Advertising Trump” – BREAKING: Whistleblower Says FEMA Ordered Workers to Purposely Skip Houses Displaying Pro-Trump Signs in Aftermath of Hurricane Milton

➤ Morning Kick: Have you ever wondered what happened to the legendary Chuck Norris? He’s stronger, can workout longer, and even has plenty of energy leftover for his grandkids. If you want to learn how, learn his ONE SIMPLE TRICK at https://www.ChuckDefense.com/Pundit TODAY!

ARTICLE 5: BREAKING EXCLUSIVE: House Judiciary Committee May Publicly Out Jack Smith’s Entire Team of Democrat Prosecutors, “Everything is On the Table”

Please leave your opinions / comments on these stories below as Elijah reads every single one and appreciates your perspective.