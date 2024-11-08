BREAKING EXCLUSIVE: House Judiciary Committee May Publicly Out Jack Smith’s Entire Team of Democrat Prosecutors, “Everything is On the Table”

The House Judiciary Committee on Friday put Jack Smith on notice after President Trump won the 2024 election in a historic landslide.

The Gateway Pundit asked House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan’s office if Jack Smith’s team of Democrat activist lawyers will be publicly named.

Recall that Special Counsel Jack Smith’s team of taxpayer-funded prosecutors were operating in secret. Smith’s team of lawyers was DOUBLE the size of Mueller’s (Weissmann’s) team.

Mueller had a team of a dozen angry Democrats and Hillary Clinton donors harassing Trump for two years.

Jack Smith, who is tied closely to the Obamas, had more than 20 lawyers trying to jail President Trump during the 2024 presidential election.

Conservative watchdog group Judicial Watch filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit against the DOJ for records disclosing the names of Jack Smith’s team of lawyers and staffers.

The Biden DOJ asked a federal court to keep secret the names of Jack Smith’s prosecutors.

“After months of delay, the Biden Justice Department finally acknowledged on April 12, 2023, that it possessed two staff rosters responsive to Judicial Watch’s request, but, citing a supposed “dearth of FOIA public interest,” was withholding the rosters under privacy and law enforcement exemptions,” Judicial Watch reported earlier this year.

Only a few of Jack Smith’s prosecutors were known to the public. Last December Jack Smith quietly added Michael Dreeben, one of Mueller’s angry Democrat lawyers who targeted Trump years ago with the Russia collusion hoax.

The rest of Smith’s team, which cost taxpayers more than $50 million, operated in secret…until now.

When asked if Jack Smith’s lawyers will be outed, a House Judiciary spokesperson told The Gateway Pundit, “everything is on the table.”

“Everything is on the table as to what comes next, but we won’t leave a single stone unturned,” A Judiciary Committee spokesperson exclusively told The Gateway Pundit.

“Preserve your records,” the House Judiciary Committee told Jack Smith on Friday in a letter.

“With President Trump’s decisive victory this week, we are concerned that the Office of Special Counsel may attempt to purge relevant records, communications, and documents responsive to our numerous requests for information. The Office of Special Counsel is not immune from transparency of above accountability for its actions,” the House Judiciary Committee said to Jack Smith.

Jack Smith has until November 22, 2024 to produce the entirety of the requested material.

The American people have the right to know the names of every single person involved in Jack Smith’s inquisition.