URGENT: Democrats Are Trying to Steal Three GOP House Seats in Orange County and the GOP Needs Immediate Help

URGENT REQUEST – HELP NEEDED!

Here is the situation in Orange County, California on Friday morning where the corrupt Democrats are trying to steal three US House seats from the GOP.

According to rumblings on the street, Newsom is flying in people from DC to corrupt the process.

Passing this on. Please share with anyone you know who would be willing to help!

Urgent Election Integrity Alert for Orange County Republicans:

The races for the 45th, 47th and 49th district are razor thin and 364,055 ballots are still left to count. National Democrats have sent staff and volunteers from Washington DC to the Orange County Registrar of Voters. I’ll be blunt, we’re outnumbered. Donald Trump will be the next President of the United States but Democrats want control of the House to block the mandate Americans gave us on Tuesday night. We need your help now. We will be at the Orange County Registrar of Voters (1300 South Grand Avenue, Santa Ana) today until 7 PM. If you can make it down today, please come and help. Staff will be under the American Flag to train you before you go in. We must make sure every legally cast vote is counted.

Ballot processing will continue Friday, November 8th from 8 AM to 7 PM and Saturday, November 9th from 8 AM to 5 PM. If you are able to help please email [email protected].

Together, we have all worked this hard to earn these victories, we need to finish the job and secure four congressional seats in Orange County and secure our majority to work with President Trump.

This is how close it was at 5:00 last night

Response from a Young Republican in Orange County:

Thank you for sharing. My team and I did ballot curing all day out of Scott Baugh’s office in Newport Beach and working on it throughout the weekend. Very important. Keep spreading the word. We need help!! Even if it’s for 1 hour.

The CHEAT IS ON… PLEASE HELP STOP THE STEAL