“Avoid Homes Advertising Trump” – BREAKING: Whistleblower Says FEMA Ordered Workers to Purposely Skip Houses Displaying Pro-Trump Signs in Aftermath of Hurricane Milton

A whistleblower has come forward with text messages revealing FEMA ordered relief workers to purposely skip over homes in Florida displaying Trump signs in the aftermath of Hurricane Milton.

According to internal messages obtained by The Daily Wire, FEMA discriminated against Trump supporters in need of help in the aftermath of the most recent hurricanes that passed through the Southeast.

Hurricanes Helene and Milton slammed into Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and other states in September and October.

Flooding and strong winds from the powerful storms caused a lot of damage in Florida and North Carolina.

Manasota Key, Florida, reveals the harsh aftermath of Hurricane Milton's storm surge, with homes slabbed clean. pic.twitter.com/eRbukPXYjb — AccuWeather (@accuweather) October 12, 2024

Nearly 400 Americans perished and the storms caused billions of dollars in damage.

After stalling for days, the Biden Regime finally deployed FEMA relief workers to help Americans in need.

However, FEMA workers were ordered to skip over Trump homes.

“Whistleblowers say that relief workers were told it was “best practice” to pass over houses “advertising Trump.”” The Daily Wire reported.

The workers would enter into the system that they made no contact with the residents, blaming the directive: “Trump sign, no contact per leadership”

One worker told The Daily Wire he was shocked the federal government ordered relief workers to discriminate against Americans over their support for Trump.

“I thought we could go help and make a difference. When we got there we were told to discriminate against people. It’s almost unbelievable to think that somebody in the federal government would think that’s okay,” the worker told The Daily Wire.

In a statement to The Daily Wire, FEMA said it’s an isolated incident.

Full statement:

“FEMA helps all survivors regardless of their political preference or affiliation and we are deeply disturbed by this employee’s actions. While we believe this is an isolated incident, we have taken measures to remove the employee from their role and are investigating the matter to prevent this from happening ever again. The employee who issued this guidance had no authority and was given no direction to tell teams to avoid these homes and we are reaching out to the people who may have not been reached as a result of this incident. This is a matter that we take extremely seriously and we are doing everything we can to make sure all survivors receive support from FEMA. To date, we have helped over 365,000 households impacted by both Hurricanes Helene and Milton in the state of Florida and have provided over $898 million in direct assistance to survivors. We are horrified that this took place and therefore have taken extreme actions to correct this situation and have ensured that the matter was addressed at all levels. Helping people is what we do best and our workforce across the agency will continue to serve survivors for as long as it takes.”

