LIVE STREAM VIDEO: President Trump Makes HISTORIC Return to Butler, PA Rally Site Where He Was Shot In Failed Assassination Attempt – Elon Musk, JD Vance and Others to Join – 5 PM ET Speech

President Trump makes his historic return to Butler Farm Show Inc. in Butler, Pennsylvania tonight at 5 pm ET to finish his July 13 speech, which was abruptly interrupted by an attempt on his life.

Recognizing the significance of this event, it is truly perhaps the most iconic political rally in American history. President Trump, in an act of defiance after dodging his would-be assassin’s bullet, has returned to the site of the attempt on his life to hold a rally unlike any other!

Thousands were lined up early in the morning to see President Trump speak at 5 pm. At at approximately 8 am ET, the line stretched nearly half a mile away from the entrance as attendees filed in.

WATCH:

During his last speech in Butler, Trump was shot in the ear by Thomas Matthew Crooks mid-rally, and he immediately ducked for cover as counter-snipers took the shooter out. Iconically, Trump stood up moments later and began pumping his fist, chanting, “Fight, fight, fight.”

Watch the historic moment when Trump–after being stuck by a bullet–told the Secret Service agents, “Wait, wait” before sticking his fist in the air and receiving enormous applause from attendees:

A look at the crowd from Trump Force One shows tens of thousands gathered to see Trump’s return.

Today’s program opened with an incredible show of paratroopers dropping into the Butler Farm Show fairground carrying an American flag:

One rallygoer, Corey Comperatore, was killed in the July 13 shooting, and two were injured.

The big screens beside the stage feature an image of the unforgotten hero firefighter, who dove in front of bullets to protect his family.

Crooks fired the shot on top of a nearby building, where Secret Service counter snipers had a clear view of the shooter from their position at a higher elevation than the shooter behind Trump, yet they did not act. Additionally, Crooks accessed the building with a ladder he bought at Home Depot the same day as the shooting, leaving many questions about how he went unnoticed or overlooked.

As The Gateway Pundit later reported, several people witnessed the shooter crawling on the roof of a local building with a rifle and warned law enforcement before Trump was shot, but the Secret Service did not act until Trump was shot. According to later reports, a police officer encountered the shooter on the roof but let him go after he pointed the gun at him and before he shot Trump. Investigations into the matter have left more questions than answers. For example, former Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle’s BS excuse for leaving the building unmonitored by agents was that the building “has a sloped roof at its highest point” and it wouldn’t be safe.

President Trump will be joined by the family of Corey Comperatore, who was killed in the shooting while protecting his family, various members of Congress, local law enforcement, and Elon Musk. It can be recalled that Elon Musk endorsed President Trump and became an ardent supporter of the President’s MAGA agenda within one hour of the rally shooting.

Corey Comperatore has been and continues to be honored throughout the program. Painter Scott Lobaido created a masterpiece American flag dedicated to Comperatore and unveiled an image of him on the canvas:

Full list of special guests per the Trump Campaign:

On Saturday, October 5th, 2024, President Donald J. Trump will return to Butler, Pennsylvania to hold a rally on the very same ground where he took a bullet for democracy less than three months ago. President Trump will be joined on Saturday, October 5th by special guests: Helen Comperatore, Wife of Corey Comperatore Allyson Comperatore, Daughter of Corey Comperatore Kaylee Comperatore, Daughter of Corey Comperatore Douglas Meeder, Husband of Kelly Meeder Kelly Meeder, Sister of Corey Comperatore Dawn Comperatore-Schaffer, Sister of Corey Comperatore Dr. Jim Sweetland, 7/13 Butler Rally Attendee & Doctor who served as first responder on 7/13 David Dutch, 7/13 Butler Rally Attendee who was injured Lou Shear, 7/13 Rally Volunteer & Wife of Ed Shear Tom Natoli, 7/13 Rally Attendee Rene White, 7/13 Butler Rally Attendee Malphine Fogal, 7/13 Butler Rally Attendee & Mother of Russian Prisoner Marc Fogal Ed Lenz, 7/13 Butler Rally Paramedic Eric Trump, Son of President Donald J. Trump & Executive Vice President, Trump Organization Lara Trump, Daughter-in-Law of President Donald J. Trump & Co-Chair, Republican National Committee Elon Musk, Founder, CEO, and Chief Engineer of SpaceX Sen. JD Vance, Vice Presidential Nominee & U.S. Senator (OH) Sen. Eric Schmitt, U.S. Senator (MO) Rep. Ronny Jackson, U.S. Congressman (TX-13) Rep. Dan Meuser, U.S. Congressman (PA-09) Rep. Guy Reschenthaler, U.S. Congressman (PA-14) Rep. Glenn Thompson, U.S. Congressman (PA-15) Rep. Mike Kelly, U.S. Congressman (PA-16) Rep. Mike Waltz, U.S. Congressman (FL-06) Rep. Cory Mills, U.S. Congressman (FL-07) Comm'r. Sid Miller, Agriculture Commissioner of Texas Mayor JD Longo, Mayor of Slippery Rock, PA Sheriff Mike Slupe, Sheriff of Butler County, PA Sheriff William McKenna, Sheriff of Montour County, PA Sheriff Scott Neiswonger, Sheriff of Warren County, PA Sheriff Frank Levindoski, Sheriff of Tioga County, PA Sheriff Robert Fyock, Sheriff of Indiana County, PA Sheriff William Carbaugh Jr., Sheriff of Forest County, PA Sheriff Tony Guy, Sheriff of Beaver County, PA Sheriff James Ott, Sheriff of Blair County, PA Sheriff Shawn Zerfoss, Sheriff of Clarion County, PA Sheriff Todd Caltagarone, Sheriff of Elk County, PA Sheriff James Custer, Sheriff of Fayette County, PA Sheriff Dave Powers, Sheriff of Crawford County, PA Comm'r. Leslie Osche, Chair & Commissioner, Butler County Comm'r. Kimberly Geyer, Vice Chair & Commissioner, Butler County Comm'r. Ed Natali, Commissioner, Butler Township Comm'r. Sam Zurzolo, Commissioner, Butler Township Chairman Michael Whatley, Chairman, Republican National Committee Christine Toretti, RNC National Committeewoman (PA) Chairman Lawrence Tabas, Chairman, PAGOP Vonne Andring, Senior Advisor, PAGOP Dave McCormick, Candidate for U.S. Senate (PA) Steve Witkoff, Founder, Witkoff Group Jim Worthington, Campaign Bundler & Chairman, Pennsylvania RNC Delegation Matt Coday, President & Founder, Oil and Gas Workers Association Ranger Sean Parnell, Ranger, U.S. Army (RET.) & Best-Selling Author Frog-X Parachute Team, Special Forces Sky Divers (RET.) Lee Greenwood, American Musician Scott Lobaido, Artist Dan Newlin, Attorney, Dan Newlin Injury Attorneys and Donor to July 13 Victims Rico Elmore, Captain, Trump Force 47, and 7/13 Rally Attendee and First Responder Dr. Jim Sweetland, 7/13 Rally Attendee and First Responder Ed Shear, 7/13 Rally Attendee and First Responder Jim Jones, 7/13 Crane Owner

Watch live below via Real America's Voice on Rumble:

Via Right Side Broadcasting Network on YouTube: