BREAKING: “Last time America had a candidate this tough was Theodore Roosevelt” – Elon Musk Endorses Trump Immediately After Assassination Attempt

Elon Musk endorsed President Trump on Saturday roughly 30 minutes after he was shot in an assassination attempt during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

At approximately 6:10 ET, shots were heard at Trump’s rally, and President Trump has been hit.

Musk, shortly after, tweeted his support and prayers for recovery.

MUSK: I fully endorse President Trump and hope for his rapid recovery

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 13, 2024

He followed up minutes later, saying, "Last time America had a candidate this tough was Theodore Roosevelt."