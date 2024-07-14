BREAKING: “Last time America had a candidate this tough was Theodore Roosevelt” – Elon Musk Endorses Trump Immediately After Assassination Attempt

Elon Musk endorsed President Trump on Saturday roughly 30 minutes after he was shot in an assassination attempt during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.
At approximately 6:10 ET, shots were heard at Trump’s rally, and President Trump has been hit.
Musk, shortly after, tweeted his support and prayers for recovery.
MUSK: I fully endorse President Trump and hope for his rapid recovery
He followed up minutes later, saying, "Last time America had a candidate this tough was Theodore Roosevelt."
