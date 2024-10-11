THE PEOPLE’S PRESIDENT: Trump Will Make Interest Payments on Car Loans FULLY Tax Deductible

President Trump announced on Thursday that he will make interest payments on car loans COMPLETELY Tax deductible as President.

President Trump made the remarks today at the Detroit Economic Club.

The former president told the audience, “This will stimulate massive domestic auto production and make car ownership dramatically more affordable for millions and millions of working American families.”

BREAKING: Trump just announced that he will make interest payments on car loans FULLY tax deductible for all Americans “This will stimulate massive domestic auto production and make car ownership dramatically more affordable for millions and millions of working American… pic.twitter.com/6Ubmbhtv0P — George (@BehizyTweets) October 10, 2024

This is not the only idea President Trump has for helping working Americans.

At a high-energy rally in June in Las Vegas, President Donald Trump unveiled a groundbreaking proposal that resonates deeply with the working class — eliminating all taxes on tips for restaurants, hospitality workers, and others who are getting tips.

In his speech, Trump focused heavily on economic relief for working-class Americans, specifically targeting those in service industries who rely significantly on tips.

“This is the first time I’ve said this,” Trump announced, “and for those hotel workers and people that get tips, you’re going to be very happy. When I get back into office, we are going to eliminate taxes on tips. We’re going to do that right away, first thing in office.”

Trump emphasized that removing taxes on tips was not just a popular move but a deserved one, acknowledging the hard work and dedication of service industry employees.

And in early September President Trump vowed to eliminate taxes on overtime.

First, ‘No tax on tips,‘ and ‘No tax on Social Security‘—now, we’re moving on to overtime.

This announcement comes as part of a larger strategy outlined by the Republican National Committee (RNC) in their 2024 GOP Platform released earlier this month, titled “Make America Great Again!”

This comprehensive platform is inspired by the enduring vision of former President Donald Trump.

“I’m also announcing that, as part of our additional tax cuts, we will end all taxes on overtime,” Trump declared to raucous applause.

“You know what that means? Think of that. Think of that. That gives people more of an incentive to work.”