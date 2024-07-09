RNC Releases ‘2024 GOP Platform to Make America Great Again’ Inspired by Trump’s Vision for America — Here are the Details

On Monday, the Republican National Committee (RNC) officially released its 2024 GOP Platform, titled “Make America Great Again!”

This comprehensive platform is inspired by the enduring vision of former President Donald Trump and aims to address the nation’s most pressing issues with common sense and patriotic fervor.

Trump’s campaign released a statement applauding the adoption of his vision by the RNC Platform Committee:

“Today, the Republican National Committee (RNC) Platform Committee adopted President Donald J. Trump’s 2024 Republican Party Platform with overwhelming support– a pro-American agenda that stands in stark contrast to the record of weakness, failure, and dishonesty created by Joe Biden. President Trump’s platform serves as a contract with the American voter that makes clear what we can and will deliver under a President Trump administration with the Republican Party leading the country for the next four years.”

Senior Advisors to Trump’s campaign, Chris LaCivita and Susie Wiles, highlighted how this platform articulates Trump’s vision to Make America Great Again in a way that is “concise and digestible for every voter.”

“While Joe Biden and Democrats argue about who will be at the top of their ticket and have implemented policies that have raised prices on everyday families, opened the floodgates to migrant crime via wide-open borders, shackled American energy with red tape forced by Washington bureaucrats, and sewn chaos across the world through weak foreign policy, President Trump will Make America Great Again through these America First principles,” said LaCivita and Wiles.

RNC Chairman Michael Whatley and RNC Co-Chair Lara Trump echoed these sentiments, emphasizing that only President Trump can restore America’s economy, southern border, and global standing.

“His 2024 Republican Party Platform is a bold roadmap that will undo the devastating damage that Joe Biden’s far-left policies have done to this country, power President Trump to a historic victory in November, and Make America Great Again,” according to the joint statement from Whatley and Trump.

This is the first time the RNC has updated its party platform since 2016 when it adopted a comprehensive 66-page document. The new 16-page platform is dedicated to the “forgotten men and women of America.”

The platform begins with a stirring preamble, “America First: A Return to Common Sense,” that highlights America’s rich history of overcoming challenges through the “American Spirit of Strength, Determination, and Love of Country.”

It points to significant achievements like defeating powerful empires, vanquishing totalitarian regimes, and triumphing over adversaries in the Cold War.

However, the platform warns that America is now in “serious decline” and must summon this same spirit to confront today’s challenges.

The platform outlines twenty core promises inspired by Trump that the GOP aims to achieve swiftly upon gaining control of the White House and securing majorities in both the House and Senate:

Seal The Border, And Stop The Migrant Invasion Carry Out The Largest Deportation Operation In American History End Inflation, And Make America Affordable Again Make America The Dominant Energy Producer In The World, By Far! Stop Outsourcing, And Turn The United States Into A Manufacturing Superpower Large Tax Cuts For Workers, And No Tax On Tips! Defend Our Constitution, Our Bill Of Rights, And Our Fundamental Freedoms, Including Freedom Of Speech, Freedom Of Religion, And The Right To Keep And Bear Arms Prevent World War Three, Restore Peace In Europe And In The Middle East, And Build A Great Iron Dome Missile Defense Shield Over Our Entire Country — All Made In America End The Weaponization Of Government Against The American People Stop The Migrant Crime Epidemic, Demolish The Foreign Drug Cartels, Crush Gang Violence, And Lock Up Violent Offenders Rebuild Our Cities, Including Washington DC, Making Them Safe, Clean, And Beautiful Again. Strengthen And Modernize Our Military, Making It, Without Question, The Strongest And Most Powerful In The World Keep The U.S. Dollar As The World’s Reserve Currency Fight For And Protect Social Security And Medicare With No Cuts, Including No Changes To The Retirement Age Cancel The Electric Vehicle Mandate And Cut Costly And Burdensome Regulations Cut Federal Funding For Any School Pushing Critical Race Theory, Radical Gender Ideology, And Other Inappropriate Racial, Sexual, Or Political Content On Our Children Keep Men Out Of Women’s Sports Deport Pro-Hamas Radicals And Make Our College Campuses Safe And Patriotic Again Secure Our Elections, Including Same Day Voting, Voter Identification, Paper Ballots, And Proof Of Citizenship Unite Our Country By Bringing It To New And Record Levels Of Success

The platform further elaborates on specific policy areas:

Economic Revival: By slashing regulations, cutting taxes, and promoting fair trade, the GOP aims to create the greatest economy in history.

By slashing regulations, cutting taxes, and promoting fair trade, the GOP aims to create the greatest economy in history. Education Reform: Emphasizing parental rights and school choice, the GOP plans to cultivate excellent K-12 education, free from political indoctrination.

Emphasizing parental rights and school choice, the GOP plans to cultivate excellent K-12 education, free from political indoctrination. Healthcare and Social Security: Protecting seniors and making healthcare more affordable are key priorities.

Protecting seniors and making healthcare more affordable are key priorities. National Defense: A robust military and strong alliances are pivotal to ensuring national security.

A robust military and strong alliances are pivotal to ensuring national security. Immigration: Strict vetting and enforcement of immigration laws will safeguard American sovereignty and security.

The 2024 GOP Platform concludes with a rallying cry for unity, confidence, and a steadfast commitment to making America great again. It calls on every American to join in this mission with love for their country, faith in their people, and trust in divine grace.

Read the 2024 GOP platform below: