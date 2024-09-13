MAN OF THE PEOPLE: Donald Trump Vows to Eliminate Taxes on Overtime Pay if Elected – First Proposed by His Friend Wayne Root Last Week on Gateway Pundit

At a spirited campaign rally in Tucson, Arizona, President Donald Trump once again proved he’s committed to putting America’s workers first.

President Donald Trump electrified the crowd with a bold new announcement: no more taxes on overtime pay.

First, ‘No tax on tips,‘ and ‘No tax on Social Security‘—now, we’re moving on to overtime.

This announcement comes as part of a larger strategy outlined by the Republican National Committee (RNC) in their 2024 GOP Platform released earlier this month, titled “Make America Great Again!”

This comprehensive platform is inspired by the enduring vision of former President Donald Trump.

“I’m also announcing that, as part of our additional tax cuts, we will end all taxes on overtime,” Trump declared to raucous applause.

“You know what that means? Think of that. Think of that. That gives people more of an incentive to work.”

Trump explained the reasoning behind his move, emphasizing the boost it would provide for both workers and businesses.

“I went to some economists, great ones, and I said, ‘What do you think?’ They said, ‘It would be unbelievable. You’ll get a whole new workforce by doing that. No taxes on overtime.’

The plan focuses on benefiting blue-collar and frontline workers—those often overlooked by Washington elites.

“The people who work overtime are among the hardest-working citizens in our country. And for too long, no one in Washington has been looking out for them,” Trump said.

“Those are the people. They really work. They’re police officers, nurses, factory workers, construction workers, truck drivers, and machine operators.”

“It’s time for the working man and woman to finally catch a break, and that’s what we’re doing because this is a good one. And I think it’s going to be great for the country.

“So that’s why we will be saying that if you’re an overtime worker, when you’re past 40 hours a week—think of that—your overtime hours will be tax-free,” Trump said.

It should be noted that this idea was first proposed by President Trump’s friend Wayne Root in an article posted at The Gateway Pundit last week.

Wayne wrote:

President Trump already has “no tax on tips” and my idea for “no tax on Social Security for seniors.” Those two ideas give Trump a huge edge with 10+ million service employees and 60+ million seniors. I recommended making them RETROACTIVE- so the tax savings, or refund gets into the hands of taxpayers (who are stressed and strapped for cash because of Biden-Kamala Harris inflation) as soon as possible. Then I recommended a new idea- perhaps my favorite of all-time: “No tax on OT (Overtime).” This benefits over 130 million American workers. The bonus is this idea puts America back to work again. It supercharges the economy, productivity and prosperity.

Great minds think alike.

