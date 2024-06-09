Trump Champions the Working Class — Proposes Elimination of All Taxes on Tips (VIDEO)

At a high-energy rally in Las Vegas, President Donald Trump unveiled a groundbreaking proposal that resonates deeply with the working class—eliminating all taxes on tips for restaurants, hospitality workers, and others who are getting tips.

In his speech, Trump focused heavily on economic relief for working-class Americans, specifically targeting those in service industries who rely significantly on tips.

“This is the first time I’ve said this,” Trump announced, “and for those hotel workers and people that get tips, you’re going to be very happy. When I get back into office, we are going to eliminate taxes on tips. We’re going to do that right away, first thing in office.”

Trump emphasized that removing taxes on tips was not just a popular move but a deserved one, acknowledging the hard work and dedication of service industry employees.

“You do a great job of service; you take care of people,” he said. “And I think it’s something that really is deserved.”

“So those people that have jobs in restaurants, whatever the job may be, a tipping job, we’re not going after for taxes anymore. This will be ended,” he announced.

WATCH:

Donald Trump is calling for the elimination of all taxes on tips for restaurant and hospitality workers. pic.twitter.com/zv9KQ9E5UV — ALX (@alx) June 9, 2024

The Gateway Pundit reported earlier that President Trump offered hope to the American people saying that things are going to turn around fast once he is back in office.

“‘The election was a rigged election,’ oh let’s indict him for saying that. Whereas you got guys like this, you got guys that kill people and they’re fine and they’re just fine,” Trump said.

“We’re screwed up as a country, and we’re gonna unscrew it very quickly,” Trump said.