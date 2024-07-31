Trump Announces Plan to Eliminate Taxes on Social Security Checks

Former President Donald Trump announced his intention to eliminate taxes on Social Security checks if he regains the White House.

This announcement comes as part of a larger strategy outlined by the Republican National Committee (RNC) in their 2024 GOP Platform released earlier this month, titled “Make America Great Again!”

This comprehensive platform is inspired by the enduring vision of former President Donald Trump.

“The Republican National Committee (RNC) Platform Committee adopted President Donald J. Trump’s 2024 Republican Party Platform with overwhelming support– a pro-American agenda that stands in stark contrast to the record of weakness, failure, and dishonesty created by Joe Biden,” the Trump campaign said.

“President Trump’s platform serves as a contract with the American voter that makes clear what we can and will deliver under a President Trump administration with the Republican Party leading the country for the next four years.”

The platform emphasizes a commitment to protecting Social Security and Medicare, promising no cuts or changes to the retirement age—a sentiment that resonates deeply with millions of Americans who rely on these programs for financial stability.

“Fight For And Protect Social Security And Medicare With No Cuts, Including No Changes To The Retirement Age” is one of the twenty core promises highlighted in the platform.

On Wednesday, Trump took to Truth Social to amplify his message. “SENIORS SHOULD NOT PAY TAX ON SOCIAL SECURITY!” he declared, framing the tax elimination as a necessary step to ensure that seniors can keep more of their hard-earned benefits.

His statement has been met with enthusiasm from many, who view this proposal as a direct response to the financial struggles faced by older Americans.

Below are some of the reactions online:

American seniors worked hard their entire lives and paid into Social Security with every paycheck they got. I completely agree with President Trump! American seniors shouldn’t pay a penny of tax on Social Security. It’s only right that the same system they’ve paid into their… pic.twitter.com/6p7dgvRFps — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) July 31, 2024

President Trump says Social Security should not be taxed! This is a very popular position. I ran on this when I ran for Congress in The Villages and I WON the Villages, the largest retirement community in the country! Wow! I Wonder who gave Trump this idea….#Trump2024… pic.twitter.com/hKur72GyQj — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) July 31, 2024

TRUMP ANNOUNCES PLAN TO REMOVE TAXES ON SOCIAL SECURITY CHECKS In the past, Democrats have proposed taxing Social Security benefits. Joe Biden supported a 1983 bipartisan amendment to tax 50% of benefits for higher-income individuals and a 1993 measure to increase this… pic.twitter.com/91XjxEixGR — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) July 31, 2024