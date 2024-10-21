Overlooked Anti-Globalist World Leaders Standing Against the Tide

I recently published an article in The Gateway Pundit titled The All-Too-Short List of Conservative, Anti-Globalist Leaders*, profiling the few world leaders who champion national sovereignty, secure borders, economic protectionism, and oppose globalist institutions like the UN and the EU.

Many are ethnic nationalists and advocates for religious values, traditional family, and cultural preservation.

My original list included Donald Trump, Viktor Orbán, Jair Bolsonaro, Andrzej Duda, Giorgia Meloni, Marine Le Pen, Aleksandar Vučić, Javier Milei, Nayib Bukele, and Benjamin Netanyahu. Based on reader feedback, I’ve added several names, including Vladimir Putin.

Readers asked why I excluded Nigel Farage (UK), André Ventura (Portugal), Tino Chrupalla and Alice Weidel (Germany), Santiago Abascal (Spain), Edmundo Urrutia and Maria Machado (Venezuela), and Maxime Bernier (Canada).

While all of them fit the description of anti-globalist and conservative nationalist, they are not current sitting leaders. The article focused on heads of state, with the exception of Marine Le Pen, who was included due to her recent near-victory in the French elections.

Readers also suggested including Dutch Party for Freedom (PVV) leader Geert Wilders, who The Jerusalem Post called Europe’s last hope against Islamist extremism.

Though not a head of state, Wilders is highly influential, having secured ministers from his party in the Dutch government. This means that his nationalist and anti-globalist policies now shape the new administration, as the Freedom Party holds a strong position in parliament.

Wilders has long called for reduced EU influence over Dutch sovereignty, pushing for a “Nexit” and rejecting the euro currency. His platform focuses on stricter immigration controls, particularly against Muslim migrants, and preserving Dutch cultural identity.

His strong stance on national security, law enforcement, and immigration aligns with his broader anti-EU and anti-globalist agenda.

Many readers questioned my inclusion of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, noting that prior to October 7th, he showed globalist tendencies, such as implementing vaccine mandates and embracing trade and diplomatic policies that deepened Israel’s engagement with China, the United Nations, and the World Trade Organization.

However, Israel itself is inherently a religious, ethnic, nationalist state. Netanyahu has always maintained strong border control, restricted immigration, and fiercely defended Israel’s sovereignty.

For instance, he stood with Donald Trump in opposition to the Iran nuclear deal and has consistently pushed back against criticism from the EU and other global entities.

Since the war began, Netanyahu is now under even more intense pressure as global institutions demand compromises with terrorists, which he has firmly refused.

Additionally, China’s alignment with the Iran axis has further isolated Netanyahu, leaving him to stand against the pro-Hamas, woke global opposition.

This article profiles sitting heads of state, including Ferdinand Marcos Jr. (Philippines), Robert Fico (Slovakia), and Vladimir Putin (Russia).

Like the leaders in my previous article, many of these figures are vilified by mainstream media and frequently compared to Hitler for opposing open-borders policies.

Several have faced legal indictments, and some have survived assassination attempts.

Ferdinand Marcos Jr., president of the Philippines, is a conservative with nationalist leanings. While he may not be as explicitly anti-globalist as some, he has consistently emphasized Philippine sovereignty, particularly in foreign policy and economic development. He increased defense spending and opposes China’s expansion in the South China Sea.

Marcos Jr. appeals to conservative voters who prioritize national pride and security, and his policies reflect a broader anti-globalist sentiment, often framed as a continuation of his father’s strongman legacy, protecting the nation from external pressures.

Robert Fico, the current prime minister of Slovakia, is known for his conservative and nationalist policies, positioning himself as a strong opponent of globalism. Fico has consistently prioritized Slovak sovereignty and security, opposing migration policies pushed by the European Union and advocating for stricter immigration controls, particularly against Muslim migrants.

His stance resonates with conservative voters who are concerned about preserving Slovak cultural identity and resisting foreign influence. Fico is also critical of Western liberalism, which he believes undermines traditional values.

In May of this year, he was critically wounded in an assassination attempt, shot multiple times at close range and requiring emergency surgery. Despite the severity of his injuries, he returned to work and has not resigned.

I originally excluded Vladimir Putin from my list of anti-globalist conservative world leaders due to his strong anti-U.S. stance. However, Putin clearly fits the mold of a conservative, anti-globalist, ethno-nationalist leader.

As the president of Russia, Putin has consistently opposed Western-led global institutions and policies, seeking to reassert Russian sovereignty and independence from globalist influence, particularly from the U.S. and NATO.

His policies focus on protecting Russian interests, promoting traditional values, and resisting Western liberalism, which he views as corrosive to Russian culture.

Putin has also championed Russian ethno-nationalism, emphasizing the importance of Russian identity and promoting policies that favor the Russian Orthodox Church, traditional family values, and a distinct cultural heritage.

His anti-immigration stance, along with his efforts to resist EU influence, further aligns him with other conservative leaders who prioritize national sovereignty over global cooperation.