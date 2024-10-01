Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu Vows to Free Iran: “When Iran is Finally Free and that Moment Will Come a Lot Sooner Than People Think”

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivered a powerful message Tuesday, reaffirming Israel’s unwavering resolve to defend itself against Iran’s regime and its proxies.

Netanyahu made a bold declaration: Iran’s regime is nearing its end, and the people of Iran will soon experience a freedom they have long been denied.

His declaration came amid escalating violence, with Israel on high alert following reports of an imminent attack by Iran. The U.S. Embassy in Israel has advised all American citizens to shelter in place.

“Citizens of Israel, we are in the midst of a campaign against Iran’s axis of evil. Yesterday, I said that these were days of great achievements and great challenges: Great achievements because we eliminated Nasrallah and his senior command, as well as Hezbollah’s plan to seize the Galilee. We are determined to return our residents in the north safely to their homes. But there are also great challenges. I ask of you two things: First, strictly follow the directives of Home Front Command; it saves lives. Second, stand together. Together we will stand steadfast in the trying days ahead of us. Together we will stand. Together we will fight and together we will win.”

Netanyahu also addressed the Iranian people directly. He spoke sympathetically to the Iranian populace, painting a vivid picture of how their regime was wasting resources on foreign conflicts while the people themselves suffered.

"I speak a lot about the leaders of Iran. Yet at this pivotal moment, I want to address you – the people of Iran. I want to do so directly, without filters, without middlemen. Every day, you see a regime that subjugates you, makes fiery speeches about defending Lebanon, defending Gaza. Yet every day, that regime plunges our region deeper into darkness and deeper into war. Every day, their puppets are eliminated. Ask Mohammed Deif. Ask Nasrallah. There is nowhere in the Middle East Israel cannot reach. There is nowhere we will not go to protect our people and protect our country. With every passing moment, the regime is bringing you — the noble Persian people — closer to the abyss. The vast majority of Iranians know their regime doesn't care a whit about them. If it did care, if it cared about you, it would stop wasting billions of dollars on futile wars across the Middle East. It would start improving your lives. Imagine if all the vast money the regime wasted on nuclear weapons and foreign wars were invested in your children's education, in improving your health care, in building your nation's infrastructure, water, sewage, all the other things that you need. Imagine that. But you know one simple thing – Iran's tyrants don't care about your future. But you do. When Iran is finally free and that moment will come a lot sooner than people think – everything will be different. Our two ancient peoples, the Jewish people and the Persian people, will finally be at peace. Our two countries, Israel and Iran, will be at peace. When that day comes, the terror network that the regime built in five continents will be bankrupt, dismantled. Iran will thrive as never before. Global investment. Massive tourism. Brilliant technological innovation based on the tremendous talents that exist inside Iran. Doesn't that sound better than endless poverty, repression and war? From Qom to Esfahan, from Shiraz to Tabriz, there are tens of millions of good and decent people with thousands of years of history behind them and a brilliant future ahead of them. Don't let a small group of fanatic theocrats crush your hopes and your dreams. You deserve better. Your children deserve better. The entire world deserves better. I know you don't support the rapists and murderers of Hamas and Hezbollah, but your leaders do. You deserve more. The people of Iran should know – Israel stands with you. May we together know a future of prosperity and peace."

Iran retaliated with a massive missile attack on Israel, justified as revenge for the deaths of its top military figures, including Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah and Ismail Haniyeh. The Iranian regime, in its statement, said it was targeting the “heart of the occupied territories” in retaliation, showing no signs of backing down.

