RUNNING SCARED: France’s Macron Warns of ‘Civil War’ If He Loses Next Month’s Parliamentary Elections

French President Emmanuel Macron has warned that France is headed towards a “civil war” if his party does not win the upcoming parliamentary elections.

After a bruising defeat by Marine Le Pen’s conservative National Rally party during the European elections earlier this month, Macron called snap parliamentary elections.

Both National Rally and the far-left France Unbowed are riding high in the polls and could hold a parliamentary majority if the election goes their way.

Fearing the loss of his majority, Macron is warning that the country may soon be headed towards violence.

Politico reports:

The far right’s answer to insecurity “reduces people to their religion or their origin” and therefore “pushes people towards civil war,” [Macron] said in an interview Monday with the podcast “Generation Do It Yourself.” The far left, led by the firebrand Jean-Luc Mélenchon, encourages a form of division for electioneering purposes “that also [promotes] civil war because it reduces people to their religious or ethnic group,” Macron went on. He was referring to accusations that France Unbowed positions itself to attract Muslim voters through its critical position on Israel’s war in Gaza. … Recent polls suggest the National Rally would win 35 percent in the first round on Sunday, ahead of a left-wing alliance, which includes the France Unbowed party at 27 percent and Macron’s centrists at 19 percent. In the past days, the French president’s allies have warned of the risks France faces if voters turn to the far right or the far left, in particular the risk of economic turmoil. On Monday the president went a step further in warning what he called the “extremes” increase “conflict and civil war.” “When you are fed up, and daily life is hard, you can be tempted to vote for the extremes that have quicker solutions. But the solution will never be to reject others,” he said.

When asked about Macron’s remarks, National Rally president Jordan Bardella, who may be the country’s next prime minister, told a local television station: “A president should not say that.”

Meanwhile, France’s Unbowed leader Jean-Luc Mélenchon condemned Macron’s remarks, saying that he alone was responsible for policies causing civil unrest.

What is beyond doubt is that conservatives are at the gates of power in one of Europe’s most important countries and globalists such as Macron are running scared.

The elections are scheduled to take place in two rounds between June 30th and July 7th.