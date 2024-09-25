Four Months After Suffering Assassination Attempt, Pro-Trump Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico Receives Anonymous Envelope Containing a Bullet

Political violence seems to be here to stay.

From the shooting of US GOP congressman Steve Scalise in 2017, to the knife attack on Brazilian Presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro in 2018, the former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s assassination in 2022, up to the two attempts on the life of candidate Donald Trump this year, the sinister trend seems to be picking up steam.

And, of course, there was the shooting attempt on the life of Slovak President Robert Fico.

In May, Fico was shot in the Slovak city of Handlová, after an off-site government meeting.

Fico approached some people who were greeting him, and it was at that moment that several shots were fired.

The prime minister fell to the ground.

Fico was seriously wounded in the chest and abdomen, and spent months in the hospital recuperating.

It’s another sinister tale – one that unfortunately may not have come to an end.

Politico reported:

“Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico received an envelope containing a bullet from an unknown sender, the government said Wednesday.

The matter has now been referred to Slovakia’s police force.”

The threat follows the attempted assassination of Fico by an opposition radical that exposed Slovakia’s deeply polarized society.

“The man who shot Fico was identified as 71-year-old Juraj Cintula, who said he disagreed with the current government’s politics. He currently remains in custody, facing terrorism charges and from 25 years to life in prison.”

Fico underwent several surgeries after sustaining life-threatening injuries in the shooting, and blamed the attack on the opposition in his first video appearance after being shot.

Ukrayinska Pravda reported the confirmation of the Slovak Government:

“‘We can confirm that an envelope containing a bullet, addressed to the Prime Minister of Slovakia, was delivered to the government office today’.

[Slovak Paper] Aktuality said the envelope is currently being examined by the staff of Slovakia’s Office for the Protection of Public Officials and Diplomatic Missions.”

