Radical Pro-Hamas Activists Breach Security at Watergate Hotel Where Netanyahu is Staying: Release Insects and Maggots, and Trigger Fire Alarms

Radical pro-Hamas activists infiltrated the Watergate Hotel last night where Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is staying during his visit to the U.S.

The activists released insects and maggots and triggered fire alarms, causing chaos and disruption throughout the hotel.

The incident occurred on the eve of what organizers have termed a “day of rage,” with thousands of pro-Palestinian protesters expected to flood Washington D.C. as Netanyahu addresses Congress over the ongoing war in Gaza, according to the BBC.

This is the Prime Minister’s first trip outside Israel since the Israel-Hamas conflict began.

The DC, Maryland, Virginia chapter of the Palestinian Youth Movement claimed responsibility for the hotel disruption on their social media platforms. Their post read:

Palestine protestors manufactured chaos at the Watergate Hotel last night so that Netanyahu, Israeli Mossad agents, and the Secret Service had no peace as they continue to terrorize our people. Mealworms and maggots (not talking about Netanyahu) were left on their banquet tables, and crickets were released on multiple floors of the hotel. Fire alarms were triggered for over 30 minutes on multiple floors to ensure that there will be no rest before Netanyahu and Congress disgrace themselves in front of the world for failing to achieve any of their military and political objectives. May their dreams be haunted by the death of our people and decay of their society. There will be no peace, there will be no rest, until the war criminal’s arrest.

BON APPETIT!! MAGGOTS RELEASED ON THE CRIMINAL ZIONIST'S WAR TABLE!

— Palestinian Youth Movement (@palyouthmvmt) July 24, 2024

Security measures have been heightened around significant locations, including the White House, as a “day of rage” has been declared by thousands of protesters opposed to Netanyahu’s policies.

— MONICA PAIGE✰OANN (@MonicaPaigeTV) July 24, 2024