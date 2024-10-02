OMG: Donald Trump Jr DESTROYS CNN’s Kaitlan Collins with POWERFUL Response After VP Debate Elijah Schaffer’s Top 5 || VIDEO

Welcome to The Gateway Pundit’s Week-in-Review with Elijah Schaffer, where he covers the top 5 stories throughout the week in around 10 minutes.

ARTICLE 1: WATCH: Donald Trump Jr. Flattens Kaitlan Collins Following VP Debate with Powerful Responses When She Hits His Father on ‘Civility’ and Absolves Media of Blame for the Assassination Attempts

ARTICLE 2: Here We Go… CBS Hacks “Fact-Check” JD Vance — Then Won’t Let Him Speak — Then CUT HIS MIC …Update: Vance was Right!

ARTICLE 3: Talking Heads on CNN Forced to Admit J.D. Vance Won the VP Debate: ‘Walz Did Not Seem Prepared’ (VIDEO)

ARTICLE 4: 120 New Sexual Assault Lawsuits to Be Filed Against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs — Attorney Tony Buzbee Reveals Diddy’s Accomplices Include Major Banks and Big Pharma: “The Names Will Shock You”

ARTICLE 5: AMAZING RESCUE in North Carolina – Local Hero Jumps in Raging Flood Waters to Rescue Elderly Woman Who Was Swept Away by the Current – MUST-SEE VIDEO

Please leave your opinions / comments on these stories below as Elijah reads every single one and appreciates your perspective.